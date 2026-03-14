Weighing Pros and Cons of Scoot Henderson Trade

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson is one of the more polarizing players on the roster at the moment.

Henderson came to the Blazers as a highly regarded prospect, but he has not lived up to the hype that was surrounding him before he entered the league. The question remains as to whether or not he can become that franchise point guard the Blazers were hoping for. Bleacher Report writer Greg Schwartz believes Henderson should be traded by the Blazers.

"Henderson is one of the most athletic point guards in the NBA. He has a chiseled, 6'3" frame that should be able to make a career of getting into the paint and to the free-throw line. He'll wow you at times with thunderous dunks and is growing as a playmaker, even if his turnovers are still too high," Swartz wrote.

"How long can Portland stay patient with Henderson's development, especially as the team currently fights for a playoff spot in the West? The stakes will only get higher when Lillard returns from a torn Achilles next year, and Henderson's minutes will only go down in a backcourt that also features Jrue Holiday, Shaedon Sharpe, Caleb Love, and Vít Krejčí."

Scoot Henderson Trade Might Make Sense For Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It's hard to properly evaluate Henderson's progress because he has been out for most of this season with a hamstring injury. Henderson made his season debut last month and is quickly trying to catch up and help the Blazers in their hopes to make the playoffs.

That being said, time is starting to run out on Henderson in Portland, and the Blazers need to figure out what they want to do with him moving forward. If teams are interested in him this offseason, the Blazers should listen to offers.

"Next season will be the final year of Henderson's rookie deal, meaning contract extension talks will take place this summer/fall. There's no way the Trail Blazers will want to commit big money to Henderson unless they see more real progress over these next two months," Swartz wrote.

"A trade could be best for all involved, as teams like the Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves still need franchise point guards. Teams like the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks could emerge as suitors if they continue to rebuild and explore trades for Ja Morant and Kyrie Irving."

Analysis of Possible Henderson Trade

The Blazers have invested a lot in Henderson as a player, but they have also not been totally confident that he can fulfill the role of a franchise point guard. Trading for Jrue Holiday and signing Damian Lillard aren't moves a team makes if they feel a franchise point guard is waiting in the wings.

Henderson will have to compete with both of them for playing time next season, and that could get things a little sticky in the backcourt rotation. Henderson does have the most upside amongst the three-point guards, but he hasn't been able to play dominant basketball for a consistent period of time like Lillard did in his first stint with the team.

Henderson doesn't necessarily have to be Lillard, but he is still viewed as someone that can play up to that level. Therefore, if the Blazers feel like he can get there, they need to put him in a position to where he can achieve that in Portland. Otherwise, the Blazers should trade him to a team that thinks that they can provide that situation for him.