Robert Williams Injury Status For Blazers vs Wizards
The Portland Trail Blazers are set to take on the lowly Washington Wizards for their 59th game of the 2024-25 season.
The Blazers will look for their 26th win against the season and their 10th win away from their home crowd. Portland is within sticking distance of the 10th seed in the West for a possible spot in the play-in. There is still plenty of game left, and the Balzers could do it at this rate.
They'll need a lot of help in the process, and health will be vital for them to do just that. However, that has not been the case for the Blazers, especially their veteran center, Robert Williams III.
Willaims has been hampered by injuries this season and throughout his entire career.
That said, Williams is ruled out of tonight's matchup and will miss his third consecutive contest due to a left knee sprain.
His next chance to play will come Friday against the Brooklyn Nets. The big man has played in only one of the club's last five outings, and with Williams sidelined once again, Jabari Walker could see an uptick in playing time behind Donovan Clingan.
Williams was last on the court last Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers. In that contest, he recorded eight points on 4-for-5 shooting from the field, six rebounds, two blocks, two steals, and one assist over 25 minutes.
The 27-year-old has been limited this season and, frankly, throughout his career. Williams has only played 20 games in the season, averaging 5.8 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.7 blocks while shooting 64.1 percent from the field in 17.6 minutes.
Williams has played in less than half the season, and when he has played, it is less than two years.
Williams is one heck of a player; however, his body has not even been able to withstand the rigors of an 82-game season.
Even without Williams, the Blazers are road favorites with a -6.5 spread.
The Wizards are 6-25 on their home court. Washington has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Trail Blazers have gone 9-19 away from home. Portland is ninth in the Western Conference, scoring 48.1 points per game in the paint, led by Deandre Ayton, averaging 10.8.
The Blazers have been solid in their last 10 games, averaging 116.1 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.6 steals, and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field with a 6-4 record.
More Blazers: Blazers Announce More Details About Bill Walton Tribute Night
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.