Robert Williams Traded to West Pseudo-Contender in New Proposal
The Portland Trail Blazers will enter the new NBA season looking to build upon a lackluster season a year ago. Portland ended the season with a poor record of 21-61, slotted in last place within the Western Conference standings.
However, the Trail Blazers will enter this season with a young core that is ready to prove themselves. Portland isn't expected to be competitive, at least for a title. But they can still improve on what they did a year ago.
Portland still has a few players that could be moved for some future assets, including center Robert Williams III. Williams III is coming off an injury but could provide some team with a reliable center who plays solid defense and rebounds well.
One team that could use a player like Williams III is the Los Angeles Clippers. They just extended center Ivica Zubac this offseason but Los Angeles could use the extra size before the new season
Brett Siegel of Clutch Points put together some options for the Clippers to trade for, with Williams III being included. If the Clippers could land Williams III in a deal, it could severely improve their chances in the West this season.
Los Angeles lost star forward Paul George this offseason so adding any extra depth would be massive. The Clippers want to stay competitive this season and bringing in more depth at the center spot would help.
Portland could probably net a few second-round picks or an additional bench player in a deal for Williams III. They would essentially be getting something for nothing since Williams III didn't contribute last season due to his injury.
With the excess of centers on the roster, moving Williams III could make sense for the Trail Blazers. He will enter as the third center option behind rookie Donovan Clingan and Deandre Ayton.
Portland likely doesn't want to have that many centers on the roster, especially with Williams III being able to net them extra assets. However, it has been tough for Portland general manager Joe Cronin to make trades as he has earned a reputation as a tough negotiator around the NFL.
The Trail Blazers still have some time between now and training camp to make some additional moves, giving them options moving forward. But even if Williams III is traded, Portland will still likely be at the bottom of the NBA in the standings.
