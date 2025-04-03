Scottie Barnes Injury Status for Blazers vs Raptors
Despite losing four of their last five games, the Portland Trail Blazers still, technically, have a shot at making the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Sporting a 33-43 record on the year, the No. 12-seeded Portland is three games behind the No. 10-seeded Sacramento Kings (36-40). Portland is two games behind the 35-41 Phoenix Suns, the Western Conference's No. 11 seed.
With just six games left on their 2024-25 regular season slate, the Trail Blazers will need to win as many games as they can down the home stretch of the season — if they want to win at all.
It's unclear if they do, or should. Portland has plenty of promising young pieces, but the club may not have a superstar-level next-generation player just yet. It may behoove the team to explore the draft lottery again.
Luckily for Portland, the team will be facing off against the Toronto Raptors, a team that desperately wants to lose out and maximize its lottery odds.
The Trail Blazers aren't exactly healthy, however.
Starting Portland center Deandre Ayton has yet to return from the left calf strain that has been a thorn in the team's side since February.
2023 lottery pick guard Scoot Henderson, now the team's sixth man, remains unavailable due to lingering concussion symptoms.
Two-way signing Bryce McGowens is done for the season with a fractured right rib. All-Defensive Second Team backup center Robert Williams III is also done for the rest of the regular season with a left knee ailment.
Power forward Jerami Grant, who's been out since March 9 with right knee inflammation, was considered doubtful to rejoin his comrades on the hardwood on Thursday. Starting point guard Anfernee Simons was considered questionable to play through a right forearm contusion, and remains a game time decision.
Toronto's best player, meanwhile, had been questionable to suit up with a right hand MCP joint contusion, per a morning NBA injury report.
According to Underdog NBA, Barnes will be able to suit up after all.
The 6-foot-7 Florida State product, 23, has appeared in 61 games for Canada's lone NBA squad, averaging 19.2 points on 44.2 percent shooting from the floor and 76.8 percent shooting from the free throw line, along with 7.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per bout.
