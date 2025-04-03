Several Blazers Stars Land on Injury Report Ahead of Critical Raptors Matchup
The Portland Trail Blazers need every win they can get, with the play-in tournament slipping out of their reach. But the team may not have enough healthy bodies ahead of a matchup against the Toronto Raptors.
Sporting a 33-43 record on the season, Portland is currently three games behind the 36-40 Sacramento Kings. Sacramento, a loser of three straight contests and seven of its last 10, is currently the Western Conference's No. 10 seed — meaning it possesses the last play-in tournament seed for now.
The star-studded Phoenix Suns, at 35-41, are still somehow performing even worse than Sacramento down the season's home stretch. Phoenix has dropped its last four in a row, and sits three games up on Portland as the West's No. 11 seed.
To somehow, improbably, overtake both clubs and at least enjoy a play-in berth, Portland will also need to overcome some health issues.
Per Portland's PR team, the Trail Blazers will definitely be without starting center Deandre Ayton, sixth man point guard Scoot Henderson, and former All-Defensive Team reserve center Robert Williams III.
Ayton has been dealing with a left calf strain for two months, and it's unclear if he will be able to return at all as the season winds up. Henderson has missed a handful of games due to a concussion. Williams, as usual, played sparingly this year and needed a season-ending surgery to address a left knee injury.
Starting power forward Jerami Grant is doubtful to suit up through an inflamed right knee, while starting point guard Anfernee Simons is questionable to play through a right forearm contusion.
Toronto, of course, is not without its own long list of injury absences as it circles the drain of a miserable season. At 28-48, the 76ers have been out of the running for even a play-in tournament for a while now.
Per Josh Lewenberg of TSN, All-Star Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is considered questionable to suit up with a right hand MCP joint contusion.
According to a recent league injury report, starting Raptors center Jakob Poeltl and starting guard Immanuel Quickley are both being held out for rest. Second-year guard Gradey Dick is on the shelf with a right knee bone bruise. All-Star trade deadline acquisition Brandon Ingram is on the shelf as well.
A pair of two-way signings are out for Toronto, as well. Raptors center Ulrich Chomche is on the shelf with a right knee partial proximal MCL tear, and swingman Jared Rhoden is considered questionable to play through a left hand MCP joint sprain.
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.