Surprise Blazers Forward Named Top 100 Player Heading Into Season
Heading into this season, the Portland Trail Blazers have a stated goal of trying to make the playoffs. They want to get their young guys some postseason experience, even if it's just a play-in game.
If they want to have any chance of doing that in what is a loaded Western Conference, they need some of those young guys to make a leap this year.
One of the young players they are counting on is forward Toumani Camara. Camara was put on a list of one of the top 100 players in the league.
Trail Blazers Forward Toumani Camara is On ESPN's List of The Top 100 Players in The League
In its annual list of the top 100 players in the league, ESPN listed Camara as the 78th-best player in the league heading into this season. Kevin Pelton listed his two-way style as the reason why.
"During his second season, Camara went from second-round steal to legit building block for the Blazers. Not only did Camara earn All-Defensive second team honors because of his capability to guard all five positions, but he also made strides on offense."
Camara's strides in shooting the ball are another reason why he was able to make the list.
"Camara shot 37.5% on 3s and averaged 11.3 PPG, forcing opponents to respect him. After the All-Star break, Camara shot an effective 59%, accounting for the added value of 3s."
The Trail Blazers Need Toumani Camara to Be One of Their Best Players
If the Blazers are going to have any shot of making the playoffs, or even the play-in, Camara is going to have to be one of the best players in the starting lineup, especially without Damian Lillard available.
Camara's ability to draw charges is something that is underrated, as well. Pelton notes that's something that will help the Blazers win games, too.
"Camara's single best skill might be drawing charges -- a league-high 31 of them, per NBA Advanced Stats."
Last season, Camara averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. He shot 45.8 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
