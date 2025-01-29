Blazers Designate Guard to G League
Despite not having the season that they were hoping for this season, the Portland Trail Blazers have been ripping off some wins lately. They have won five of their last six games.
Even with all of the recent wins, they are still sitting at 13th in the Western Conference standings. They have no shot to make the playoffs this season.
That doesn't mean that there isn't value left in the season for them. They still can get some future assets by trading away some players at the trade deadline.
On the court, they want to develop their young players. They have a lot of them, and they need to figure out what they have.
Read more: Blazers News: Chauncey Billups Praises Scoot Henderson After Rising Stars Selection
One of the young guys who hasn't gotten as much playing time as some of the other young guys is Rayan Rupert. Despite not getting much playing time per game, he has still played in 32 games this year.
Rupert won't be playing a game with the Blazers soon because he has been sent down to the G League.
Rupert has actually spent most of his time in the NBA this season. He has played in just two G League games so far this year.
Portland has sent him down so that he can get more regular playing time. They have other guys they want to see play more as the trade deadline approaches.
Rupert might not be one of the young players that the Trail Blazers see a long future with. With so many other young guards, it's hard for him to find a lot of playing time needed to develop.
More Trail Blazers news: Blazers Predicted to Ship Deandre Ayton to East Team For Massive Haul
For him to properly develop as a basketball player, sending him to the G League will help him do that. This is just his second year in the league.
Portland is going to be a team that a lot of teams take a look at when it comes to the trade deadline. They will either be extremely active or very quiet. There's no in-between.
Rupert has been averaging 2.6 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game this season.
More Portland Trail Blazers news: Blazers Trade Proposal Sees Portland Reunite with Fan Favorite
Blazers Forward Toumani Camara Has Impressed Multiple All-Stars This Season
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.