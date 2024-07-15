Trail Blazers News: Chauncey Billups Poaches Ex-Nets Assistant Coach
Entering the offseason, one of the biggest questions around the Portland Trail Blazers was the status of head coach Chauncey Billups. Billups seemed to be on the hot seat after multiple down seasons that saw the organization miss the postseason.
There was speculation that Billups would be let go but so far, nothing has come to fruition. He is entering the last guaranteed season on his current contract but it seems that he may indeed be here to stay, at least for next year.
The Blazers have been building out the roster this offseason, with work still to go. But Billups is also building out his coaching staff as well.
According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Trail Blazers landed assistant coach Ronnie Burrell. Burrell has spent the last five years with the Brooklyn Nets organization and now heads to Portland to work under Billups.
Burrell has worked with both the Long Island Nets and in Brooklyn during his coaching career. He won the G-League Coach of the Year award with Long Island during the 2022-23 season.
He brings over some needed energy to the coaching staff and Billups sought him out. The Trail Blazers likely won't be a playoff team next season but this addition brings new blood over to the team. Billups needs to have a somewhat successful season, otherwise, it could be his last one with the Trail Blazers.
