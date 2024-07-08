Trail Blazers News: Portland May Include Young Star In Trade Talks
The Portland Trail Blazers entered the 2024 offseason looking to start building themselves back up toward contention. While it may be a slow process, Portland does have some interesting pieces to work around.
As the team continues the offseason, they have been linked in different trade rumors. And it seems that one of their young stars may be available in trade talks.
Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report believes that guard Anfernee Simons is a name to keep an eye on going forward. He mentioned the fact that general manager Joe Cronin didn't name Simons when talking about the future of the team on draft night.
“Anfernee Simons’ status is worth keeping an eye on. On draft night, Cronin said the Blazers are ‘committed’ to building around Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, and didn’t mention Simons’ name. Simons also appears open to a move—at his end-of-season exit interview in April, he said he wants ‘the opportunity to win,’ which is very plainly not where the Blazers are right now or will be in the next few years.”
If the Trail Blazers do want to move off of Simons, teams will likely be interested. He has turned himself into an intriguing young player that can score the basketball easily.
Last season, Simons averaged 22.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. He also shot 38.5 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
The biggest knock on Simons is his contract as he is owed $25 this coming season and then $27 the next. However, a contending team that is a piece away could use Simons to go for a title. It remains to be seen if Portland will move him but it's an intriguing idea for them to consider.
