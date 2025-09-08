Blazers Star ‘Gave Everything’ in Israel’s Loss to Slovenia
Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija had a fantastic showing for Israel against Slovenia in the 2025 FIBA Eurobasket tournament Thursday, however came up just short as they lost their final game of group play.
Avdija, the sole NBA player on Israel's Eurobasket team, scored 34 points while collecting nine rebounds and two assists in Israel's 106-96 loss to Western Conference rival Luka Doncic's Slovenia. Doncic had 37 points in the contest and fell just one assist short of a triple-double.
“We gave everything, but Slovenia played better tonight,” Avdija told reporters, per Joe Freeman of The Oregonian.
Despite the loss, Israel finished in a three-way tie for second with Poland and Slovenia, and advanced to the Round of 16 to face Greece.
More news: Blazers’ $27 Million Guard Poised for Scoring Breakout This Year
Israel also lost their Round of 16 matchup against Greece, as Avdija's 22 points and three rebounds weren't enough to propel his team past former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. After consecutive losses, Israel finished with a 3-3 record.
Greece advanced to the quarter-finals, where they will face Lithuania on Tuesday.
A EuroBasket Success Story
Avdija leaves the tournament as one of the most impressive players in the competition, averaging 24 points per game, which ranks him fourth in the tournament. He also ranks third in total points.
The 6-foot-9 forward will hope to build on his Eurobasket performances in the 2025-26 season with the Blazers, with whom he had his best season last year. He averaged a career-high 16.9 points per game during his maiden season in Rip City, and had a 23.1 percent usage rate, which was the highest in his career.
More news: 3 Trade Options Blazers Should Explore After Active Offseason
Avdija also averaged a career-high 7.3 rebounds and 3.9 rebounds per game in 2024-25, and shot free throws far more efficiently than he had in seasons past.
Avdija will, without a doubt, be one of the Trail Blazers' most important players for the upcoming season, and could lead the team's offense after the departures of starting center DeAndre Ayton and last seasons top scorer in Anfernee Simons.
If he does, in fact, take another leap for the Blazers, it's hard to imagine they'd move on from him any time soon, especially with him under a financially favorable contract through the 2027-28 season.
"I see my future with a team that believes in me, that gives me the reins, that loves me and wants me to succeed," Avdija said in July. "Right now, that team is called Portland."
Latest Trail Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.