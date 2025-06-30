Trail Blazers Set to Buy Out Deandre Ayton’s Contract

Feb 3, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) reacts after helping secure a 121-119 overtime win against the Phoenix Suns at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images
The Portland Trail Blazers are set to buy out the remainder of center Deandre Ayton, making him a free agent, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Ayton was entering the final season of his four-year, $133 million deal. His salary for the upcoming season was $35.5 million, though Bobby Marks of ESPN reports he can sign with any team after the buyout.

The transaction gives the Blazers more space in their rotation for their younger centers like Donovan Clingan and Yang Hansen — who Portland just drafted a couple of days ago.

It is telling that the Blazers could not get any interest from other teams for a trade and are instead opting to eat a good chunk of his contract.

