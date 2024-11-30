Blazers News: Two Crucial Players Surprisingly Added to Injury Report Ahead of NBA Cup Matchup
After a respectable 6-8 start to their 2024-25 regular season, the Portland Trail Blazers have nosedived of late, amid mounting injury woes. Portland has gone 1-4 across its last five contests.
Two Sacramento Kings reserves — forward Trey Lyles (right calf strain) and rookie guard Devin Carter (left shoulder surgery) — had been ruled out in this morning's league injury reports. But the biggest anticipated Kings absence was All-Star small forward DeMar DeRozan, who'll be shelved with lower back muscle inflammation.
Read More: DeMar DeRozan, Jerami Grant Headline Injury Report for Blazers vs Kings NBA Cup Match
Per the NBA's most recent injury report, two key additional Portland reserves have been added to the growing list of absences for the team. Forward Dalano Banton has been downgraded to questionable with a sore left knee, while sixth man point guard Scoot Henderson has also been downgraded to questionable, with a left quad contusion. Given the timing of these freshly reported ailments, it seems quite possible that one or both of these players will not suit up.
The 6-foot-9 Banton, 25, is averaging 9.5 points on .421/.390/.659 shooting splits, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks a night. The 6-foot-3 Henderson, 20, is averaging 11.7 points on a .416/.320/.750 slash line, 5.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 swipes per game.
Rookie Portland center Donovan Clingan (left knee sprain) and former two-time All-Defensive Team swingman Matisse Thybulle (right ankle sprain) are the Trail Blazers' only two currently official absences, as it was previously reported they'd be sidelined for multiple weeks. But a multitude of Portland players could join them riding pine on Friday night. All-Defensive Team reserve center Robert Williams III and starting power forward Jerami Grant are both considered doubtful to suit up through a concussion and left knee sprain, respectively.
Trail Blazers back-up forward Kris Murray, at least, has seen his status improved to probable to play through a sternum bruise.
As far NBA Cup business is concerned, the Houston Rockets have already clinched West Group A, having gone 3-0 in group play thus far. The Trail Blazers and L.A. Clippers are both 1-1 thus far, and still in the running for a wildcard slot.
The action tips off at 7 p.m. PT in Moda Center. Per sportsbook aggregator The Action Network, the Kings are projected as five-point favorites to beat the Trail Blazers on the road.
More Trail Blazers: Portland Needs Major Luck to Avoid Elimination from NBA Cup Contention