Will Blazers Remain in Portland After Sale? Insider Answers
The Portland Trail Blazers were recently sold to a new owner after years of being in limbo. Tom Dundon is the new owner of the team, and he also owns the Carolina Hurricanes.
Dundon bought the Blazers for $4.25 billion after negotiating with Jody Allen. Fans have been worried about the team possibly relocating after this sale, considering Dundon owns a team all the way across the country.
Allen wanted to make sure that she found the right buyer before selling the team. So will the Blazers stay in Portland once the sale is finalized?
The Trail Blazers will likely stay in Portland following sale of the franchise
As part of the sale of the franchise, Allen wanted the team to stay in Portland. That is what will happen, according to Jason Quick of The Athletic. The team will continue to be in Portland.
Portland has a long history with the Trail Blazers, as they have been in Portland since 1970, so they have built a ton of tradition and history over the years.
If the Blazers were to leave the city of Portland, the NBA would no longer have a presence in the Pacific Northwest. The Seattle Supersonics left almost 20 years ago.
Dundon has made it clear that the team will stay in Portland. The next question that needs to be answered is whether or not the team will continue to play in the Moda Center or if they will build a new arena.
The Trail Blazers must figure out their long term future in Portland
It's likely that Dundon will want the Blazers to have a new arena within the next five years. He is going to want to have his team caught up in the 21st century in terms of facilities.
Portland is going to be competing for a playoff spot in each of the next couple of years. Dundon wants to turn them into a title contender, not just a team that barely makes the playoffs.
The sale will likely be finalized sometime in the spring, which will give Portland the ability to plan out its future now that it is secure.
