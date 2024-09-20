Blazers News: Young Portland Star Considered 'Emerging' Fantasy Talent
The Portland Trail Blazers' newest (presumed) starter, freshly-acquired small forward Deni Avdija, enjoyed his most productive season on a terrible, lottery-bound Eastern Conference club last season. In 2024-25, the 23-year-old will hopefully be even more prolific on a terrible, lottery-bound Western Conference club.
Ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft, Portland flipped the expiring $22.5 million contract of 2023 Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, along with the draft rights to the Trail Blazers' No. 14 pick (which wound up being former ACC All-Rookie Team Pittsburgh combo guard Carlton "Bub" Carrington), a 2029 first rounder and multiple future second round draft picks.
Last year, the 6-foot-9 wing logged averages of 14.7 points while slashing .506/.374/.740, 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per bout, while appearing in 75 of 82 regular season contests. He finished sixth in Most Improved Player voting.
Dan Titus of Yahoo Sports writes that Portland's decision to bring on Avdija was essentially a steal, and thinks he is well worth a risk for fantasy basketball owners in the later rounds of their impending drafts.
"The Blazers acquired Deni Avdija for Malcolm Brogdon and a bag of chips," Titus opines. "Avdija should start from day one by offering some facilitation upside and rebounding from the wing position. Taking a flier on him with an 11th-round ADP is well worth it."
Portland's projected first five as of this writing is projected to include veteran Anfernee Simons moving from a starting shooting guard role last year to a starting point guard gig, third-year pro Shaedon Sharpe at the two-guard spot, and the Trail Blazers' two priciest pieces, power forward Jerami Grant and center Deandre Ayton. It's not necessarily clear, however, if Grant or Ayton will wrap up the year in Portland.
Grant, a 30-year-old 3-and-D combo forward, will earn $29.8 million in 2024-25, and has frequently been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers as a potential veteran addition who could shore up their defensive depth while also bringing his 40.2 percent 3-point shooting on a high-volume 5.1 triple tries a night to bear. Ayton, 26, is slated to make $34 million this season.
Avdija could theoretically be slotted into a starting power forward spot, were the Trail Blazers to flip Grant at some point this season. Either way, he'll be getting major run, and has played 75 or more games across three of his four NBA seasons.
