Zach LaVine Injury Status For Blazers vs Bulls
The Portland Trail Blazers are set to take on the Chicago Bulls for the first time this season. The Blazers will look to snap their five-game losing streak, but so will the Bulls, who are on a four-game losing streak.
The Bulls and Blazers are not the best teams in the league, but they'll look to get back in the win column.
The Blazers could face an injured Bulls team, as many of their players are on the injury report; however, the Bulls will likely have their star guard, All-Star Zach LaVine, on the court on Sunday.
LaVine is dealing with right patella tendon tendinitis and is listed as probable and will likely play.
LaVine is likely to be on the court against Portland and is coming off a solid outing against the Hornets on Friday night. In 35 minutes of action, he recorded 19 points on a 7-for-15 shooting from the field, six rebounds, eight assists, and two steals.
LaVine finished as the team's second-highest scorer behind Nikola Vucevic in the loss. LaVine's 19 points were slightly below his season average of 23.6 points.
Luckily for the Bulls and LaVine, he has been able to stay on the court after the injury-riddled 2023-24 campaign, where he was limited to 23 games. This season, he has been in good health as he's played in 37 of the Bulls' 42 games.
LaVine has been great this season. He is averaging 23.6 points per game, 4.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 45.6 percent from three in 33.9 minutes of action.
LaVine is arguably one of the best players on the trading block as the Bulls look to build towards the future.
The Bulls and Blazers could be two of the top sellers as the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline approaches.
The Blazers will play their 21st game of the season at the Moda Center in front of their home fans. They will look to capture their ninth home win.
As for the Bulls, they are 10-9 on the road, having a better record away from the United Center.
The Trail Blazers score 107.8 points per game, which is 12.8 fewer points than the 120.6 the Bulls give up. The Bulls average 117.6 points per game, 0.5 more than the 117.1 the Trail Blazers allow.
More Blazers: Blazers Timeline to Trade Jerami Grant Reportedly Revealed
Blazers' Jerami Grant Viewed as Trade Target For Heat Amid Jimmy Butler Rumors