3 Big Storylines in Blazers vs. Luka Doncic, Lakers

The Portland Trail Blazers may be 2-0 so far this season, but they have yet to take on an opponent with extremely high expectations in the Western Conference.

The Los Angeles Lakers represent the first true test for the Blazers this season, and they'll do so in front of a nationally televised audience on NBC and Peacock. Like the Blazers, the Lakers are also undefeated after beating the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, and Utah Jazz to begin the season. Now, the Blazers come to Los Angeles with a chance to make a statement.

Here's a look at three things I'm watching for the Blazers' matchup against the Lakers.

The Best Offenses in the League

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard shoots the ball against the Sacramento Kings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going into the game, the Lakers and Blazers hold the two best offensive ratings in the league, and the gap between them and the rest of the 28 teams is particularly large. The Blazers have a 125.9 offensive rating, and the Lakers are just a smidge ahead of them at 126.5.

This game could turn into a track meet, but that might work in Portland's favor. Their offensive ceiling is extremely high with Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, and Deni Avdija all leading the way. If their other shooters can hit the open shots from outside, there should be a lot of points scored on the Blazers' side.

During the game, the Lakers are able to match that energy, with Luka Doncic leading the way as he looks to get his teammates involved around him and makes scoring look like child's play compared to whoever he faces.

Will Scoot Henderson Play?

Sacramento Kings forward-center Domantas Sabonis is fouled by Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scoot Henderson is dealing with an ankle injury that has him listed as questionable on the team's injury report. He is averaging 9.5 points so far this season while playing around 20 minutes per game. He might be compromised given his situation, so it's something to keep an eye on moving forward.

If Henderson is unable to go, look for Morant, Lillard, and Jrue Holiday to usurp his minutes.

Hopefully, Henderson is able to go, as he provides a spark off the bench for the Blazers when he is playing at an optimal level.

Facing Adversity on the Road

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant reacts after making a three point basket against the Sacramento Kings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not easy playing on the road, especially in an environment like the Crypto.com Arena. In what should be a sellout crowd, the Blazers are getting a true opportunity to go into enemy territory for a team that could be hosting playoff games.

How they respond to playing on the road will be something worth noting, and if they can rise to the occasion, they should be able to build a lot of confidence moving forward.

The tip-off between the Blazers and the Lakers is scheduled for 8 pm PT inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Fans can watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.