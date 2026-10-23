Damian Lillard's Return to the Blazers Should Scare the NBA

The season opener for Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard wasn't anything we haven't seen before.

Lillard, like he has done many times throughout his career, scored 25 points while making six three-pointers in a Blazers win at home. It had been over three years, though, since Dame had done that for the Portland crowd. His 2023 trade to the Milwaukee Bucks left a dark cloud over the franchise, but now that he's back home, there's a sense that Portland feels whole again.

The trade needed to happen. Dame was itching for a winning situation that the Blazers couldn't provide. The Bucks did, at the time, but he was never able to put it together with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Now, both are in new situations, but Lillard opted for a return back to Portland while the Greek Freak tries out sunnier skies in Miami. However, the sun is also shining in Portland.

Damian Lillard Returns to Portland at the Right Time

“I love this,’’ Lillard said about the Blazers roster. “I love it. I see some people who have been around talk about me and think that’s what I want (to be The Man) … and I think that is a big misunderstanding about me, one that I will probably talk more about when my career is over. Look at my first three years … I did just fine. With L.A. (LaMarcus Aldridge) … it was fine.”

When Lillard left the Blazers in 2023, they were not anywhere close to competing for a title. This Blazers team isn't exactly one of the top contenders, but they are definitely in a much better position than they were three years ago. After qualifying for the playoffs last season, they traded for Ja Morant to pair up with Lillard in a backcourt that could rival some of the best in the league if both players are healthy.

The team's win over the Phoenix Suns was a sign of what this duo could be. The pair played off of each other extremely well, combining for 39 points and 14 assists, proving that they can fulfill the vision of what the front office could see.

Of course, a lot of factors are still part of the equation. Both players need to prove that they can play at this high level over a longer period of time. They also need to be able to stay healthy.

However, it's clear that the Blazers got a taste of who they could be. If a 41-point victory has any weight to it, the Blazers might be in position to be the league's breakout team this season.