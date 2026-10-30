3 Biggest Takeaways From Blazers First Loss of the Season Against Grizzlies

The Portland Trail Blazers fell to the Memphis Grizzlies in the Morant-Bowl by a score of 124-103.

The two undefeated teams were in a very tight game up until the fourth quarter, when a 22-8 scoring run allowed Memphis to pull away and improve their record to 5-0.

Portland fell to 3-1 in a game where they struggled offensively, shooting just 24.5 percent from beyond the arc and an abysmal 65 percent from the free-throw line.

The Grizzlies were simply the better team on the night, with eight players scoring in double figures, headlined by the first career triple-double for rookie forward Cameron Boozer.

Blazers center Donovan Clingan put up a great fight, finishing with 11 points, eight rebounds, and five blocks. However, much of Portland’s struggles could be attributed to the hole Robert Williams III left in the depth chart.

Micah Nori tried several different combinations and players at the backup center position, but nothing seemed to fill the void.

It’s natural to have some overreactions following a team’s first loss of the season. But keeping a level head, here are my three biggest takeaways from Portland’s first defeat.

Morant’s Injury Scare

Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant drives to the basket during the first half against Memphis Grizzlies center Quinten Post. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After multiple possessions of clearly laboring and moving gingerly, Morant checked out at the 7:46 mark of the fourth quarter.

He immediately spoke to trainers behind the bench before being shut down for the remainder of the game with concerns about his left hamstring.

A bitter end to what was Morant's first of many revenge games against his former team.

Morant was being evaluated after the game, but head coach Micah Nori couldn’t provide much detail about the injury.

“He just said he felt a little twinge,” Nori said postgame.

We will likely learn more about the injury in the coming hours. Yet, given how delicate a muscle like the hamstring can be, along with Morant’s injury history, I doubt the team will take any chances. I expect his name to appear on Saturday’s injury report against the Jazz.

Should Morant be unable to suit up in Salt Lake City, it would provide Scoot Henderson with an opportunity to get his season back on track after a rather underwhelming start to his campaign.

Lillard’s Struggles to Find His Shot

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard drives to the basket during the second half against Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lillard’s return season to Portland has gotten off to an interesting start. While the Blazers have opened the year strong, the 36-year-old guard hasn’t been at his best so far.

In the loss to Memphis, Lillard shot 23 percent from the field, 11 percent from beyond the arc, and a completely uncharacteristic 50 percent from the free-throw line.

Lillard finished the game with just nine points, his lowest scoring total in a regular-season game since a nine-point outing in 2024.

Among his ten missed shots, several appeared to be forced attempts, which is highly unusual for a player who has historically generated his looks with such natural rhythm and cadence.

Lillard is currently on pace for his worst shooting season in the NBA while attempting the fewest shots per game of his career.

Part of that can be attributed to rust, as he is just four regular-season games into his return. But shotmaking has been Lillard’s calling card throughout his career, and the Blazers can really struggle when their franchise icon can’t get it going.

Though I’m confident Lillard will eventually get back on track, especially from the free-throw line, where he has historically been among the league’s best, Portland needs him to rediscover his patented shooting touch for the offense to truly flourish.

Deni Avdija Is the ‘Guy’

Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija is fouled by Grizzlies center Quinten Post as he shoots the ball during the first half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Avdija continued his all-around impressive start to the season by stuffing the stat sheet against the Grizzlies.

The forward finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, making him one of the few bright spots in the loss.

Beyond just the statistics, many of Portland’s positive offensive possessions came from actions involving Avdija.

Whether it was making plays with the ball in his hands, cutting off the ball, or at times operating as a screener, Avdija was able to manipulate the defense to create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates.

Throughout training camp, the Blazers emphasized how this team would be able to generate more catch-and-shoot three-point opportunities, and many of those looks were expected to come from actions involving Avdija.

Even with Morant and Lillard joining Portland’s backcourt, Avdija seems to be the player who truly elevates the offense.