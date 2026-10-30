Deni Avdija's 24 Points Not Enough, Blazers Fall to Grizzlies

PORTLAND — An underwhelming night for the Portland Trail Blazers was due after their hot 3-0 start, and it was delivered against the Memphis Grizzlies, losing 124-103.

The teams were even through the first two periods. The first quarter saw Portland and Memphis each score 25 points, followed by 33 points apiece second quarter, sitting tied at 58-58. Portland shot OK in the first half, going 22-for-48 (45.8 percent) from the field. The Blazers, however, were awful from beyond the arc at a dismal 7-for-26 (26.9 percent).

Memphis managed a much better 3-point performance than Portland in the first half. The Grizzlies went 22-for-50 (44 percent) overall, but 9-for-24 (37.5 percent) from deep.

Deni Avdija led the Blazers with 13 points at the half, supported by 12 points from Ja Morant and 11 points from Donovan Clingan. Rookie Cameron Boozer — who went No. 3 overall in the NBA Draft in June — led the Grizzlies with 13 points at the half, followed by Quinten Post with 10 points and Cedric Coward with nine points.

The Grizzlies pulled ahead in the third quarter, never looking back, outscoring the Blazers 33-25 in the period. Boozer finished with 18 points to lead Memphis. Avdija had a game-high 24 points for Portland.

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