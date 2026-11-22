After erasing a 26-point deficit and leading by two points in the final seconds, a Mikal Bridges 3-pointer as time expired stunned the Portland Trail Blazers, as they lost to the New York Knicks 97-96.

The final minute approached in the Blazers matchup against the Knicks. The Blazers trailed 94-91, having never led and spending most of the game in double-digit deficits.

Then Dame time arrived. Though he missed all seven of his previous 3-point attempts, Damian Lillard hit a deep ball from 25 feet to tie it, the matchup's first stalemate since the opening tip. A defensive stop later, Deni Avdija rebounded the ball and called timeout with four seconds remaining.

Coming out of the timeout, a foolish foul by Andre Drummond sent Avdija to the free throw line. He made both, prompting a timeout by the Knicks with 3.2 seconds remaining.

A flurry of screens on the weakside involving Jalen Brunson, Landry Shamet and Drummond consumed most of Portland's attention. Misscomunication between Sidy Cissoko and Jrue Holiday on a switch left Mikal Bridges wide open.

And for the second time in three years, Bridges tore out the collective hearts of Rip City, nailing his 3-pointer over a recovering Toumani Camara to send Madison Square Garden into hysterics.

Donovan Clingan led Portland with 22 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block, shooting 81.8 percent and drilling 3 of his 4 attempts from 3-point range. Avdija finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists in his return back from two missed games, shooting rather efficiently, while Lillard, Holiday and Cissoko added 15, 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Overall, Portland went 42.4 percent from the field, 28.9 percent from three (11 of 38) and made 13 of its 17 free throws.

Brunson had 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists for New York, posting an 11-for-23 shooting clip, going 6 of 10 from the 3-point line. Shamet matched him in 3-pointers, scoring 20 points, while Bridges finished with 12 points.

New York shot 42.5 percent and made 19 of its 42 3-pointers, going just 4 of 6 from the charity stripe.

First-half hole

Nov 21, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan is guarded by New York Knicks center Andre Drummond during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second-half effort by the Blazers was phenomenal. The fact that they were even in contention and almost pulled off a thrilling comeback is a testament to their resiliency and grit.

There's little room for moral victories in the NBA, however. Outscoring the Knicks 53-31 in the third and fourth quarters and holding them to 29.3 percent shooting from the field — not to mention out-rebounding the defending NBA champions 26-18 — should've resulted in an emphatic, statement victory for Portland.

But it didn't, because Portland put itself in an massive hole, losing the first half 66-43. The Knicks shot 54.3 percent and made 13 of their 27 3-pointers through the first two quarters, opening the night with a volcanic first period in which they missed just six shots en route to dropping 40 points on the Blazers' heads.

Sure, teams often experience hot streaks that one can only shrug at and offer props, but Portland came out lethargic and allowed far too many open 3-pointers and easy looks. New York's 12 assists in the first quarter particularly stood out — yes, the hot hand permeated through the team, but it also meant that the Knicks were losing their defenders and finding teammates with ease, the Blazers unable to properly recover or stay in front of their man.

An egregious second quarter dug Portland's grave even further. The Blazers committed seven turnovers in the period, throwing the ball out of bounds due to miscommunication numerous times and shot a disgraceful 30 percent overall and 18.2 percent from the arc.

It'd be difficult to fault any Rip City fan who shut off the stream after the first half. The tragic basketball at display ultimately paved Portland's demise and proved insurmountable.

Dame's struggles

Nov 21, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard shoots the ball against New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following his 33-point masterclass against his former team the Milwaukee Bucks, Lillard went 5 of 16 against New York and made 1 of his 9 shots from beyond the arc. His shot to tie the game in clutch time certainly astounded, but, overall, Portland could've used a bit more juice from its all-time leading scorer.

Is 15 games enough of a sample size to start questioning whether this version of Lillard — the one that shoots 40.9 percent, the lowest of his career excluding his 29-game campaign in 2021-22 — is his final form at age 36?

His 3-point shooting has been streaky, to say the least, as well. At 35.8 percent this year, Lillard's had just three seasons where he shot worse from the arc, and one of those was also from his 2021-22 season.

Now, let's make something clear — Lillard is still a good player and remains an integral part to Portland's success. He's not washed, and perhaps he should be provided some leniency after missing all of last season rehabbing his Achilles tear and adjusting to an offense he's not the focus of (at least in Portland).

He's still capable of executing electrifying sequences and manufacturing moments that are reminiscent of his peak. They are, however, moments, and not quite extensive stretches.

Simply put, contenders in the Western Conference indisputably need multiple All-Stars, two at the least. That's the prerequisite if Portland truly wants to reach that stratosphere. So far, Avdija checks one box. Lillard doesn't appear to, and if it's not him, then who? Ja Morant hasn't particularly returned to his prime days either.

Just something to ponder.

Mental lapses

Nov 21, 2026: New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges makes the gaming winning three point basket as time expired to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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