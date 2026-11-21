The Portland Trail Blazers are continuing their road trip as they take on the defending champion New York Knicks in their annual trip to Madison Square Garden.

The Blazers find themselves at 10-5 going into the matchup, while the Knicks boast a record one game back at 9-6.

With the game rapidly approaching, we spoke with New York Knicks On SI contributor Kento Kato, who gave us some insight into the Knicks' current state of affairs.

How is the Knicks title defense going so far?

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns takes part in an interview after the game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Knicks have been a streaky team who’s highs have been encouraging, but lows have been frustratingly subpar. New York started out the season losing three straight games, then beat a good Pistons team to kickstart a 6-1 stretch. They then proceeded to drop back to back games to the Cavaliers and a Tyrese Haliburton-less Pacers team before going back on a three-game winning streak.

You can see that the championship team that hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy is still somewhere in there. They just haven’t been able to fully unlock everybody and maintain the requisite effort or focus consistently enough. But they definitely look like they are starting to turn the corner.

Who is the X-Factor for the Knicks in the matchup?

Minnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball works around New York Knicks forward Landry Shamet. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Landry Shamet didn’t play in either of the Knicks’ two games against the Trail Blazers last season. He’s once again been so pivotal for this team as he provides elite shooting and tough defense. With both Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart not fully at the level fans are used to seeing them at, Shamet has been closing out a lot of games. Expect him to play big minutes and have a big impact on how this games goes.

What is one thing people should know about the Knicks that cannot be found in a box score?

New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown directs his team as they play the Minnesota Timberwolves. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a tough team. They may not be the most physically imposing roster in the NBA but as many people saw during their historic Finals run, they do not quit. Even when they aren’t their best, they find ways to stay within reaching distance, and often come out on top. There is rarely a lead big enough where you feel like the game is truly out of reach against these cardiac Knicks.

If the Knicks were to lose against the Blazers, what would be the reason why?

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart reacts during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the many moving parts and changing trends with this team over the last couple years, one thing has remained consistent- they get off to slow starts. There are so many games where their starting lineup, which has been much maligned due to said slow starts, fail to put together good offensive stretches.

Hart’s lack of three-point aggression, Bridges’ inconsistent shooting, Towns past foul troubles, and the starting lineups’ overall tendency to look lethargic has often come back to bite them. If the Trail Blazers can get out to a good start early, they may be able to build enough of a cushion to withstand the almost inevitable late game comeback.

What’s your prediction for the game?

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Nate Ament. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trail Blazers have been a nice surprise this season. Deni Avdija and Damian Lillard seem to really enjoy playing together and are thriving. And they are surrounded by a great balanced group that have also helped them be top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating. But I still think the Knicks will come out on top.

As good as the aforementioned Trail Blazers duo have been, I think that Karl-Anthony Towns, who is playing like an MVP candidate, and Jalen Brunson, are still better. New York has been trending in the right direction-not that Portland hasn’t been- and has the experience advantage as well. I expect this to be a hard fought and close game, but one that the Knicks ultimately come away with 110-106.