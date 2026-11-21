Despite the absence of offensive engine Deni Avdija, the Portland Trail Blazers got back into the win column before the start of the weekend. Bolstered by a season-high 33-point explosion by Damian Lillard, Portland won its second contest in its current six-game road stint, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 124-114.

A fantastic performance across the board, five Blazers scored in double-figures. Scoot Henderson escaped his recent slump and dropped 27 points on 66.7 percent shooting and a superb 5-for-6 outing from the 3-point line to go along with his seven rebounds and three assists. Jrue Holiday added 22 points, seven assists and four steals, shooting 57.1 percent, while Toumani Camara returned to form with 18 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocked shots, going 4 of 8 from the arc.

Overall, Portland shot 53.2 percent from the field, 39.5 percent from the 3-point line and made 25 of its 32 free throws. It served as a fantastic, feel-good result after dropping consecutive games to Lamelo Ball and the Minnesota Timberwolves, where the Blazers registered a below 40-percent clip in both games.

But, I mean, it was the Bucks, a team that's now lost 12 in a row, the second-longest losing streak in Milwaukee franchise history. Essentially a scheduled win, the Blazers did what they were supposed to.

Now a tougher test awaits.

Knicks have their number

Jan 30, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday drives to the basket against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns and guard Josh Hart during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the Blazers hold an all-time 70-57 advantage against the New York Knicks, the last few years haven't been rather difficult.

Portland's last win over New York came on November 25, 2022, a thrilling 132-129 overtime victory in Madison Square Garden. Both teams looked a little different then — RJ Barrett and Julius Randle were still major facets of New York's roster, while Josh Hart, Jusuf Nurkic and Jerami Grant, who led Portland with a then career-high 44 points, ate heavy minutes in Portland's rotation.

Since that victory, New York's won seven straight against Portland by a margin of 16.14 points. The Knicks' most lopsided victory during that stretch came in the most recent matchup on January 30, bludgeoning the Blazers by 30 points at home.

If the Blazers hope to snap the losing skid, they'll have to do it without their top-scorer from that blowout: Shaedon Sharpe. And they'll have to hope that Avdija — who is listed as questionable at the time of publication — makes his return after missing the last two games with a sore left foot, and that he manages to do better than scoring 11 points on 28.6 percent shooting and 1-for-6 shooting from the arc.

Unlike the Blazers, New York — the reigning NBA champions — came out the gate sluggish, starting 0-3 before winning 7 of its last 10 contests, currently riding a three-game win streak.

With the Knicks 12th in offensive rating (115.2), fourth in defensive rating (109.0) and eighth in net rating (+6.2), the Blazers will have their hands full.