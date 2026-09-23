Best, Worst, Likeliest Scenarios for the Blazers in 2026-27

The Portland Trail Blazers have some hope going into the upcoming season with training camp right around the corner.

The Blazers hired a new head coach in Micah Nori, traded for former All-Star point guard Ja Morant, and are set to have franchise leader in points, Damian Lillard, return from a year-long injury. Here's a look at the best, worst and likeliest scenarios for the Blazers as they march into the season.

Best-Case Scenario: Blazers Win a Playoff Series

Deni Avdija reacts while being interviewed by Brooke Olzendam after Trail Blazers defeating Houston Rockets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If everything goes right for the Blazers this season, they should be a playoff team. They will, however, face some challenges in the postseason, as the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Denver Nuggets appear to be on a tier of their own in the Western Conference.

The Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers also look like teams that could make a deep run in the playoffs, but Portland might be able to sneak into the second round if they can draw a favorable matchup in the first round.

The Blazers have enough talent to compete in the playoffs, and having Lillard and Morant's experience with Deni Avdija should pay off tremendously. That should make them competitive in any series, and if enough goes right, it could lead to them advancing to the second round of the playoffs.

Worst-Case Scenario: Injuries Continue to Rear Its Ugly Head, Blazers Miss Playoffs

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard gestures to fans during the second half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers are relying heavily on Morant and Lillard to return to form, but both players are coming off long-term injuries. Morant has only played in 79 games across the last three seasons, while Lillard is 36 and hasn't played in over a year after tearing his Achilles.

It remains to be seen how available those two will be during the season. If they miss time, the Blazers will definitely miss them on the court. Shaheed Sharpe is already out for most of the year after tearing his hamstring, so the Blazers can't afford any more major injuries. Portland could struggle if they can't stay healthy, and it could lead to them falling back into the lottery in the Western Conference.

Likeliest Scenario: Blazers Find Themselves in the Play-In Again

Ja Morant who did not play due to injury, leaves the court after the Memphis Grizzlies defeat the Miami Heat. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers have a realistic floor of being in the top 10 in the Western Conference. The Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, and New Orleans Pelicans should all be continuing their rebuilds. The Los Angeles Clippers have also regressed mightily this offseason, so that only leaves one more team in the lottery. The Utah Jazz, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, and Dallas Mavericks are all possible candidates for that spot in the standings.

If the Blazers can beat five of those teams in the standings, they will at least have a chance to secure a playoff spot through the play-in tournament. There's also a very good chance that they aren't going to be better than the teams mentioned above that are expected to contend for the Western Conference title. The 7-10 range for the Blazers seems very possible, even if they stay healthy through the year or deal with a couple of injuries.

What happens from there is up to the Blazers to decide, but the regular season should be about stacking as many wins as possible and trying to get a spot in the top six. Based on how they are constructed compared to the other teams in the West, it will certainly be a massive feat if they can get above the Play-In field.