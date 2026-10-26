Blazers Decision to Keep Robert Williams III Already Paying Off

If there was one key takeaway from the Trail Blazers’ season opener against the Phoenix Suns, it was the importance of starting games strong.

With Portland’s potent offense and incredible depth, when the Blazers start a game the right way, it will be difficult for any team in the association to keep up. Portland looked to carry that same fast start into its matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

With Sacramento among the league's less talented teams, I would put even more emphasis on Portland setting the tone early.

That didn’t happen at all.

Just 1:50 into the game, starting center Donovan Clingan found himself in foul trouble, giving Sacramento easy points at the free-throw line.

Most coaches would have a little bit of panic when forced to turn to their backup center this early in the game. But not Micah Nori, who is well aware of the talent he has waiting on the bench.

Robert Williams III entered the game and, in just 11 first-half minutes, dominated the Kings’ paint, scoring 13 points on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting (or should I say dunking) from the field.

A performance that displayed why I, along with many others, believed it was crucial for the Blazers to re-sign Timelord this summer.

Williams continues to prove he's more than your ordinary backup center.

I don’t want to become a victim of the “Giannis trade rumors only” creator pipeline, so let me put something on your timeline that we haven’t talked about enough.



Robert Williams III needs to be retained by any means necessary.



Regardless of who the next head coach is or what… pic.twitter.com/Hov1hGOro2 — Sahal Arwo (@ArwoNBA) June 7, 2026

Robert Williams III: Blazers Center 1B

Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III during media day at the Moda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before arriving in Portland as part of the tree of deals surrounding the Damian Lillard trade, many may have forgotten just how dominant Williams was early in his NBA career.

Just two years prior, Williams was averaging nearly a double-double and was seriously in the running for Defensive Player of the Year.

What preceded and followed his arrival in Portland was terrible injury luck, with Williams playing a mere 85 games across the last three seasons.

Yet what remained evident throughout those appearances, particularly during last year’s postseason, was that his skill set was still very much intact.

Elite rim protection, great screening, and an incredible ability to finish above the rim. It’s no surprise that several teams were circling Williams in free agency this summer.

Nori was well aware of the talent displayed by Williams before his arrival and is grateful he remainded in Portland.

"And then I thought it was a great job by Joe [Cronin] and ownership to bring back Robert Williams III," Nori said on Blazers media day. "So now you can protect the paint at that five position with Donovan and Robert if you choose to for 48 minutes, which is huge."

At times, there were reports suggesting that Williams and Portland were destined to part ways before the two sides eventually came to terms on a three-year, $43.5 million deal for the center from Shreveport, Louisiana.

An absolute steal of a contract for a center capable of giving you double-digit points and/or rebounds in under 20 minutes a game.

Williams skill set is undeniable and has allowed some weight to be lifted off Clingan’s shoulders early in his career.

Though the health concerns remain an added factor, and rightfully so, the Blazer’s center believes those days could be behind him.

“Minute-wise, got to be smart, but for sure I want to make that leap,” Williams said after a training camp practice.

Williams will likely remain a backup throughout his Blazers tenure, but there’s no doubt Portland doesn’t have just an ordinary backup center.

They have two starting-caliber ones.