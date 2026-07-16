Ranking the Blazers' Offseason Moves From Best to Worst

The Portland Trail Blazers are making the most of a rather quiet offseason, but they have still made some moves that have changed the landscape of their team for the upcoming season.

Here's a look at the four moves the team has made so far, ranked from best to worst.

Blazers Trade for Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant against the Phoenix Suns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers swooping in to acquire Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies was definitely the biggest surprise of the offseason, but it was also the team's best move so far. The Blazers sent Jerami Grant and Kris Murray to the Grizzlies for Morant, who still has two years left of his deal remaining. The Blazers also received $1 million to make the deal happen.

Morant's trade value has diminished over the past couple of years due to his injuries, but he is still a former All-Star who has a chance to start a new chapter and get back to the player he once was with the Blazers.

This move does complicate things in the backcourt with Damian Lillard. Scoot Henderson and Jrue Holliday are also on the roster, but the Blazers are bringing in talent for a very fair price, if not a steal. Therefore, this is the best move of the offseason without question.

Blazers Bring Back Robert Williams III

Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III enters Moda Center to play against the LA Clippers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers are taking care of their own by signing Robert Williams III to a three-year deal worth $44 million. Williams struggled to stay healthy during his first two seasons with the team, but appeared in 59 games last season, averaging 6.7 points and 7 rebounds per game.

Williams provides the necessary depth to work behind Donovan Clingan and he can ensure that the paint is protected in the second unit.

Blazers Claim Micah Potter Off Waivers

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers center Micah Potter defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers continued their shrewd ways by claiming former Indiana Pacers big man Micah Potter off of the waiver wire in early July. Potter has five years of NBA experience with the Pacers, Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz and could continue his career with the Blazers as he still has a year remaining on his deal.

Potter is set to make under $3 million this season, and he could fit in as a power forward or center for the Blazers. This is a low-risk, high-reward move for the Blazers that may not affect them during the season, but it could end up being a diamond in the rough for them as well.

Blazers Sign Branden Carlson

Oklahoma City Thunder center Branden Carlson against the Phoenix Suns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right at the start of free agency, the Blazers inked a deal with Branden Carlson, who was with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past two years. It was a bit of a head-scratching decision considering the Blazers already had Clingan, Williams and Yang Hansen, but Portland liked the value of snagging him early in free agency.

This isn't a poor move for the Blazers since they don't inherit much risk, but it's hard to see this move being a massive win for Portland in the long run.