Blazers Looking to Continue Power Rankings Surge vs. Nuggets

The Portland Trail Blazers have gotten out to one of the best starts of any team in the Western Conference to open the 2026-27 NBA campaign. Portland has won four of their first five games this season, building momentum that will be reflected in Week 3 power rankings. The Blazers came into Week 2 ranked at No. 15 in NBA.com's power rankings, opening the season with back-to-back wins.

Despite an unfortunate injury to Ja Morant that will sideline the star point guard for several weeks, Portland has emerged as the No. 3 seed entering its final Week 2 matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Monday. Denver, the No. 12 team in the Week 2 power rankings, will be spearheaded by the dynamic duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, looking to build on back-to-back wins following a lowly 1-2 start to the season.

Let's explore where the Blazers could end up in Week 3 power rankings, and how a win in Denver could affect their spot on the list:

Blazers Headed for Top-10 Nod in Week 3 Rankings

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard leaves the court after the game against the Los Angeles Lakers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since their 2-0 start to the season, Portland has posted a 2-1 record, taking down the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday and the Utah Jazz on Saturday. The Blazers suffered a 21-point loss to the Memphis Grizzlies during this stretch, who remain unbeaten heading into Week 3, but flashed resilience with a 22-point win over Utah, their first game without Morant.

Portland has outperformed Los Angeles, Toronto, and New York (teams who each claimed top-10 rankings in Week 2) during this stretch, and will look to cement their argument for a top-10 ranking in Week 3 with a win over Denver on Monday night. Stars like Deni Avdija, Damian Lillard and Scoot Henderson will shoulder greater responsibility on both ends of the floor against one of the West's established contenders.

@NBA has released their Week 2 Power Rankings:



1 - Thunder (3-0)

2 - Pistons (3-0)

3 - Timberwolves (3-0)

4 - Rockets (3-0)

5 - 76ers (3-1)

6 - Spurs (1-2)

7 - Lakers (3-0)

8 - Celtics (1-1)

9 - Raptors (2-1)

10 - Knicks (0-3)

11 - Cavaliers (1-1)

12 - Nuggets (1-1)

13 - Hawks… — SleeperHoops (@Sleeper_Hoops) October 26, 2026

Win at Denver Propels Portland Past Nuggets

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija brings the ball up the court against the Utah Jazz | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets are facing a serious tumble in next week's rankings with a loss to the Blazers, entering a matchup that doesn't favor the home team as much as some may think. Despite valuable contributions from Murray and Jokic, Denver ranks just 15th in the NBA in scoring thus far this season, coming into Monday's matchup with a defense that ranks 18th in the same category.

Portland on the other hand, has emerged as the No. 4 scoring offense in basketball so far this year, with Lillard and Avdija leading the way with a combined 42.2 points per game. The Blazers also rank top-10 in scoring defense, allowing just 109.2 points per contest over their first five games. Tonight's showdown is a tough test for Micah Nori's team, but Portland is looking to prove its for real amongst the titans out West.