Blazers Mailbag: Are Expectations Changing for the Surging Blazers?

The Portland Trail Blazers have bounced back from back-to-back losses by taking care of reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in two games in as many nights.

With the fanbase in one of the most excited states we’ve seen in a while after an 8-3 start, the discourse has lead to many questions and comments echoing that this Portland team is a legit playoff caliber squad.

I took the time to ask fans on X for their thoughts, questions and opinions on all things Blazers and was very excited with the response.

I’ve answered some below in what I hope will become a weekly segment to interact with the best fanbase in the league. Let me know what you think!

A 7-3 record games into the Blazers season.



What are your biggest thoughts/questions/takeaways from the team so far?



Looking to get a mailbag done for tomorrow! #RipCity — Sahal Arwo (@ArwoNBA) November 11, 2026

Change in Expectations & Ceiling.

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard reacts after scoring against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sage (ComplainsLoudly): I predicted 45 wins for this team and still am at that number unless they pick up another difference maker...Has the Blazer 8-3 start changed any of your expectations for this team?

To answer swiftly, yes. I have drunk all the Kool-Aid and bought every last stock in the Blazers being a 50-win team this year.

I, too, was on board with a 45-win campaign, but after the adversity I have seen from this team this season, I bolstered my expectations.

Losses against the 6-0 Grizzlies and both MVP frontrunners seem pretty acceptable to me. It’s the wins and the style of those wins that have made me excited about this team.

Winning clutch games or blowing a team out. On fire on offense or playing a tough, grind-it-out type of game. Different players being the difference-makers every night.

Even without Ja Morant, there is an energy and confidence in this team we can’t deny. Sure, maybe the 60-plus-win pace they are playing at is unsustainable, but the squad will only get healthier, and the schedule can only get easier.

50 wins is my new expectation.

Sharpe Shooter (Sharpeshooter00): What will this team look fully healthy? (If they ever get there)

I believe the bracketed part of your question is the part that is most important to the Blazers’ success.

We can talk about Naz Reid trades and Kevin Porter Jr. signings until our ears fall off, but with how the modern NBA is moving, teams can’t operate under the assumption that they will always be healthy.

With the injury history, along with the wear and tear of the NBA, the league is a survival-of-the-fittest and depth-centric league. In the hypothetical sense that everyone is healthy, we’re looking at one of the league’s scariest offensive teams, where the ninth and tenth men off the bench could start for other teams.

In reference to your username, I am very wary of Shaedon Sharpe’s future with the team. The Blazers are operating on all cylinders right now, and there isn’t exactly an aspect of Sharpe’s game that will take this team to a level they aren’t already capable of reaching.

With the emergence of Cissoko and the elevation of Camara and Avdija this season, Sharpe is looking more expendable than ever, and it comes after a promising campaign last year.

Development and Growth

Trail Blazers guard Sidy Cissoko reacts after making a three-point shot against the Thunder during the second half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Secretmink (Secretmink2): Dame and Ja being back dominates headlines, but the real story is how much our other players have improved.

The win-loss column and CJ Elleby minutes might have been hard to stomach over the past year, but

the player development on display this season is living proof that taking time to focus less on the win column and more on building for the future of a franchise can pay off.

The jury might still be out on Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, but the in-between moves of stealing Toumani Camara from the Suns, buying low on an undervalued Deni Avdija and taking Donovan Clingan in the draft while rostering two starting caliber centers, has enabled this team to not only be built smartly and wisely, but also allow players to develop their craft and be ready for when the team could find its other stars in Ja Morant and Damian Lillard.

More than happy with the development and growth I have seen up and down this roster, but a lot of that couldn't be possible without the long leash given to players over the last few seasons.

Turner Young (Tee_Younggg): How about the development of Sidy Cissoko?!

RipSidy truly resembles everything about the Blazers organization, the people of Portland and the whole state of Oregon. A player who has kept his nose to the grindstone, worked his tail off and answered the bell when called upon.

I am a huge believer that one of the most important talents in a basketball player is confidence and understanding your role.

Cissoko didn’t come into this Blazers team to be an offensive focal point or save the franchise. He came in on a two-way deal after being traded twice and waived, all in the space of 72 hours.

Yet after featuring in 75 games last season and all 11 so far this year, Cissoko has exemplified his understanding of what this team needs him to do and has bought into it completely. Now the confidence has been instilled in him by the coaching staff—most recently being named a starter— and he is flourishing.

I refer to him as the Sidy Ci-Cyclone, just a bundle of chaos on both ends of the floor who would run through a brick wall if Micah Nori asked him to. Couple that with how much he’s grown as an offensive player—scoring a season-high 19 points last night—and you have one of the league’s best role players.

Scoot Henderson Straits.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson moves the ball up court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lionel Malroy (LionelMalroy): As much as it pains me to talk about Scoot’s struggles, why do you think he hasn’t panned out given the opportunity given this season?

As I mentioned before in reference to Cissoko, I think Henderson’s struggles are stemming—and always have been—from the confidence and mental side of the game.

When I was playing soccer collegiately, I joined a program that, for the first time, had more than just a couple of players I could comfortably say were better than me. That put me in a position where other players and the coaching staff were less preferential and more critical of my play.

I began to overthink every time I touched the ball and went from playing confidently to playing not to make a mistake.

That’s how I have seen Scoot so far this season, playing not to make mistakes. And all that can bring is more mistakes.

Yes, he has always had trouble playing too fast for himself or being sporadic, but that wasn’t a worry for me. However, passing up a catch-and-shoot three because he missed his last one and ending up taking a worse shot, or trying to recover from a bad play by recklessly fouling on defense, are concerning.

Scoot’s struggles are all coming from his lack of confidence, and that’s why we have seen Nori, Lillard, Holiday and others stand up for him in the media.

It isn’t to gaslight the fanbase or just good PR training. It’s because Henderson’s basketball talent is undeniable, and he just needs to see some shots go down and maybe some positive praise on his social media timeline instead of every Twitter GM sending mock trade screenshots.



