PORTLAND — There's plenty for the Portland Trail Blazers to feel good about following their 123-103 victory against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Besides snapping its two-game skid, Portland's triumph adds another quality win against a unit perceived to be among the best in the NBA; beyond the Blazers dubs' against the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, their resume lacked a certain glamour. While they'll look to keep refining their resume tonight in a rematch against the Thunder, some players deserve extra praise, or criticism, for Portland's latest feat.

Sidy Cissoko

Nov 10, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers guard Sidy Cissoko reacts after being fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lousy five games from Scoot Henderson in the starting lineup led to Sidy Cissoko earning his biggest opportunity of the young season 10 games in. And he delivered.

Though he had an off shooting night, Cissoko finished +9 with 17 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal.

"I thought Sidy was Sidy," Lillard said. "I think he's the most unique player on our team, to me. Just that combination of size, and aggressiveness, and almost recklessness a little bit. But he impacts the game in so many ways. He's chasing around guys defensively. He's offense rebounding, defensive rebounding, diving for loose balls. Sometimes that emotion that you got to put into the game that might get you a tech or might get you a flagrant foul — you need that. Every team needs that. And brings that, even in practice."

3rd quarter offense

Nov 10, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija reacts after scoring against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sometimes a quarter makes all the difference.

Portland's dealt with its fair share of lopsided quarters. The last two games the Blazers have been walloped by the Lakers and Spurs in the third quarter, outscored by a combined 37 points. This time they had their fun, holding a 38-21 advantage against Oklahoma City in the period, capping it on a Lillard 3-pointer with a half-second left on the clock.

"We took control of the game, but I think that last two little flurries — the Deni three at the end of the third, and obviously Dame's — to extend it a little bit, kind of put it away, if you will," Portland head coach Micah Nori said. "They weren't able to close the lead enough to where Shai came back into the basketball game (in the fourth quarter)."

The Blazers shot 53.8 percent (14-for-26) from the field and 50 percent (7-for-14) from the arc in the third. Lillard scored 13 of his 25 points in the quarter while Deni Avdija chipped in nine points.

Chris Youngblood

Nov 4, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers guard Chris Youngblood against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Youngblood probably produced the quarter of the season from a two-way player. Youngblood's seen a boost in minutes amidst Porland's slew of injuries.

He made the most of it against the Thunder. Youngblood scored all eight of his points in the second quarter, going 2-for-3 from the 3-point line and making the most of his one trip to the charity stripe. When the 24-year-old exited the second period, he led the Blazers in scoring that frame, until Avdija matched him before the half.

"He's been phenomenal," Nori said. "I think the one thing that I like about Chris Youngblood is that moment's not too big for him. I mean I didn't even really plan on him playing in the Denver game until Vit (Krejci) got the three fouls, and he just came off the bench and was a (+19) in that half. … He competes. He defends. And he can make a shot. He was really good."