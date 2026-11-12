Why Blazers Wins vs. Thunder Prove Portland is Legit

The Portland Trail Blazers are feeling pretty good about themselves after back-to-back wins against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Moda Center. Looking at the schedule at the beginning of the season, many expected these two games to not go in Portland's favor.

That being said, back-to-back victories against arguably the best team in the league are definitely a positive sign for the future. Of course, the Thunder were playing without several key players, including Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell, but that shouldn't take away from the fact that the Blazers earned these victories after tough back-to-back losses.

Blazers Should Build Off of Thunder Victories

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija reacts after dunking the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In each win against the Thunder, the Blazers operated differently, proving that they can win in multiple ways.

In their first game, the Blazers rallied in the third quarter with a 38-21 run that ultimately led to a 20-point rout. In their second game, they pulled ahead in the second quarter but were able to put together a real rally in the fourth quarter when they were trailing early in the frame. The two teams were tied 98-98 with 5:24 left in the frame, but a 10-2 run gave them the lead for good, which led to their second victory in as many nights.

The ability to come back in both contests shows that the Blazers can make in-game adjustments and don't panic when things aren't going their way. That is a strong quality to have at this point in the season, and it breeds a lot of confidence moving forward.

How to Move Forward With the Road Trip

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso drives to the basket past Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These are great wins to have as the team heads out on a six-game road trip that should span 10 days. The team doesn't have another home game for two weeks, but these six games on the road should help build connection throughout the group.

Having these comeback victories at home and the energy from the Moda Center crowd should help them build that energy within themselves. They likely won't have that same energy in most of these games moving forward. If the Blazers can continue this win streak on the road, it will only improve their position as one of the teams to watch in the Western Conference.

The Blazers return to the court tomorrow against the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Cup. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT inside the Golden 1 Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.