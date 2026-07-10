Blazers Offseason Move We Loved Most (And One We Still Don't Understand)

The Portland Trail Blazers' offseason is defined by their trade for Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant.

The former All-Star gives the Blazers another offensive linchpin to build around alongside Deni Avdija and Damian Lillard. The fact that it only cost Portland Jerami Grant's contract to match and a 2023 first-round pick Kris Murray was an absolute bargain for the Blazers.

Blazers Deserve Props for Ja Morant Trade

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant watches from the bench during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers took advantage of Morant's value decreasing around the league and were able to acquire him for very little value. If the trade doesn't work out for the Blazers, they haven't lost much. This is really a deal in which they can only win or come out neutral. There is no loss here.

Either the Blazers get better with Morant, or they are in the same spot as before and can swiftly move on within the next year or two. The lack of risk with this deal makes this an absolute home run for Portland.

The hope is that Morant gels well with Avdija and Lillard, forming an offensive hydra that gives opposing teams trouble night in and night out. Granted, Morant's injury history over the past three seasons is worrisome, but he is expected to be healthy going into training camp in late September.

While the Blazers' trade for Morant was smart, there's still a bit of head scratching to be had after the team didn't make any moves in the draft.

Blazers May Regret Not Picking a Prospect

Joe Cronin visits courtside before a game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the New Orleans Pelicans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many critics are high on the 2026 NBA draft class, but the Blazers did not have any players end up in Portland.

Their first-round pick was conveyed to the Chicago Bulls as a result of a 2021 deal that brought Larry Nance Jr. to the Blazers. Their second-round pick was dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2021, and they did not successfully maneuver back into the round.

The Blazers are hoping to move into the upper echelon of the Western Conference, so not having a draft pick won't be a massive loss. Considering they also didn't get much from their 2025 first-round pick, Yang Hansen, this season, it could spell trouble for them down the line.

Every team, even the top squads in the league, needs to have a steady influx of young talent coming in and developing. Without it, the Blazers run the risk of falling behind when these players mature into their primes. Portland has done a decent job in free agency and the trade market, which has saved them, but that is only going to help them for so long, especially as a small-market team.