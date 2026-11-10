Blazers Prepare to Host SGA and the Oklahoma City Thunder

A hot start has simmered for the Portland Trail Blazers. Opening the 2026-27 NBA regular season 6-1, a feat achieved only eight times in franchise history, Portland's lost two consecutive games at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs. And the schedule is only going to get more difficult.

Former NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder have a date with Blazers. Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder with 29.9 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks. Ajay Mitchell has averages of 18.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game, while Jared McCain chips in 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals.

Isaiah Hartenstein leads Oklahoma City in rebounds and steals per game at 10.1 and 1.2, respectively, adding 6.9 points and 3.3 assists.

The Thunder's offense has not quite clicked yet, as they are 15th in offensive rating (113.8) and 22nd in effective field goal percentage (51.9 percentage). However, Oklahoma City is the best in the league in taking care of the ball via its turnover percentage (10.7 percent) and are fifth in defensive rating (106.9), eighth in net rating (+6.9), and first opponent effective field goal percentage (48.4 percent), per HoopsJunkie.

Portland lost last year's season series, claiming just one of the four games, a 121-119 victory at home. The Blazers managed to stay within eight points in the second meeting in Portland, but lost in Oklahoma City 122-95 and 124-95.

Deni Avdija had the best performance against the Thunder last year, topping three categories in individual bests (points, rebounds, assists). He did it all in one night, posting a ridiculous triple double of 31 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists on November 30, 2025, in a loss.

Portland is 27-44 all-time against Oklahoma City, currently on a three-game losing streak.

Injury bug

Dec 31, 2025: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander goes to the basket in front of Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the Thunder are enjoying another successful season, they are even more depleted than the Blazers in terms of injuries. Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace are out for likely the rest of the season — a dislocated ankle and broken fibula for Williams and a labrum tear for Wallace — and Chet Holmgren is sidelined for at least another two months with a patella tendon tear.

Three others are listed as day-to-day: Nikola Topic, Thomas Sorber and Jaylin Williams.

With neither side at 100 percent, it may require an unlikely face to elevate their production and play the role of unsuspecting hero.