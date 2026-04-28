Blazers vs. Spurs Game 5 Preview: Can Portland Survive Victor Wembanyama?

The Portland Trail Blazers are on the brink of elimination as they take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in a crucial Game 5.

The Blazers need to win to force a Game 6 at home on Thursday and they will have to do so in enemy territory inside the Frost Bank Center. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup:

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs Game 5 Information

San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox drives to the basket during the second half. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Time: 6:30 p.m. PT

Location: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN app

Betting Odds, per FanDuel

Spread: Spurs -12.5

Over/Under: 215.5

Spurs Moneyline: -649

Blazers Moneyline: +460

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Blazers X Factor: Robert Williams III

Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III dunks the ball over San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

To gain a decisive edge and keep their season alive in Game 5, the Blazers’ true X-factor lies in the vertical spacing and playmaking of Robert Williams III.

While much of the series has focused on how Portland’s guards handle San Antonio’s length, the adjustment involves using Williams as a high-post hub to neutralize Wembanyama’s help-side rim protection.

By utilizing Williams in short-roll actions or as a "dunker spot" threat, Portland can force Wembanyama to choose between staying home on a lob threat or rotating to stop penetration.

If Williams can facilitate quick-hitting high-low passes to Deni Avdija or kick-outs to the corners, he effectively breaks the Spurs' defensive geometry.

Williams is one of the most important veterans for the Blazers, so his presence will be necessary if the team is going to make it back to Portland with its season still alive.

Can Portland Survive Elimination?

San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox and guard Devin Vassell help forward Victor Wembanyama. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The primary narrative for Game 5 is whether Portland can find an answer for Wembanyama's defensive impact. In Game 4, Wembanyama put on a defensive masterclass with seven blocks and four steals to go along with 27 points, effectively neutralizing the Blazers' interior offense.

The Blazers' backcourt has struggled for efficiency against the Spurs' length. While Deni Avdija, who scored 26 points in Game 4, has emerged as a reliable scoring threat, Portland will need a bounce-back performance from Scoot Henderson, who was held scoreless in 27 minutes on Sunday.

Henderson could not figure out how to get past the Spurs' defensive adjustments on him in Game 5, so he will have to counter with another switch to his game in order to succeed.

To force a Game 6, the Blazers must improve their perimeter shooting and find a way to drag Wembanyama away from the rim.

The odds aren't great for the Blazers to win three in a row and advance to the second round of the playoffs, but it all starts with a victory on the road in Game 5. The Blazers are viewed as a team that can claw their way back in the series, especially after winning Game 2 on the road despite being down double digits in the middle of the fourth quarter.

They will need to pull one more rabbit trick out of their hat.