3 Takeaways From Blazers' Tough Game 4 Loss vs. Spurs

The Portland Trail Blazers are disappointed following a 114-93 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of their first round NBA Playoffs series.

The Spurs and Blazers were tied going into the fourth quarter, but San Antonio pulled away with brilliant play on both ends of the floor.

Here's a look at three takeaways from the Game 4 loss:

Fourth-Quarter Collapse

Portland Trail Blazers coach Tiago Splitter pulls forward Deni Avdija away from San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Blazers entered the final frame tied, but were outscored 40-19 in a disastrous 12-minute stretch. The primary issue was a sudden inability to handle San Antonio’s pick-and-roll combinations.

The Blazers struggled with the back-screen on the center, leading to three consecutive wide-open layups for Spurs cutters.

Without a secondary playmaker to relieve pressure, the Blazers reverted to "hero ball," shooting just 4-of-19 from the floor in the quarter.

After playing heavy minutes to keep the game close through three quarters, Portland’s transition defense evaporated, allowing 12 fast-break points in the final period alone.

Victor Wembanyama Makes Blazers Pay in His Return

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama encourages a teammate to be smart. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

After missing Game 3 in concussion protocol, Wembanyama’s presence completely remapped the Spurs on offense and defense. His impact wasn't just in his scoring, but in the effort he exerted on the Blazers' defensive rotations.

The Blazers shot 12 percent lower than their season average in the restricted area. Players who usually drive with confidence were seen pumping or kicking out passes prematurely just by seeing Wembanyama in the paint.

The Spurs utilized Wembanyama at the elbow to facilitate, drawing the Blazers' bigs away from the hoop and opening up the baseline for the Spurs' shooters.

Even when not touching the ball, his lob threat forced the Blazers to keep a defender deep in the paint, leaving the corners vulnerable to the Spurs' 42 percent shooting from deep.

Scoot Henderson's Hot Streak Ends

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Following a string of efficient performances, Henderson hit a wall in Game 4. The Spurs' defensive game plan was specifically tailored to negate his downhill speed.

San Antonio defenders consistently went under screens, dared Henderson to shoot from deep, and essentially built a wall at the free-throw line.

Forced into a mid-range game he wasn't comfortable with, Henderson struggled with passing windows, which led to just two assists for him during the entire game.

The Spurs rotated Dylan Harper onto Henderson for stretches, using superior length to disrupt his vision and force him into difficult, contested floaters rather than his preferred rim-attacks.