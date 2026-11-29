The Portland Trail Blazers have provided quite the thrilling last seven days.

With a road win over the Eastern Conference leading Philadelphia 76ers, followed by back-to-back home wins over San Antonio and Golden State to make the NBA Cup knockout stage for the first time, the Blazers are rolling.

Perfect time for a let down. And the New Orleans Pelicans hope to provide it when they roll into the Moda Center at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Don't let up

The Blazers are in fact human, and a matchup with the 6-14 Pelicans isn't quite as exciting as the Spurs or Warriors.

Mix in the afternoon tip time on a Sunday and this is absolutely the kind of game Portland could sleep walk through and get beat.

These are the kinds of games where fans should look to first-year head coach Micah Nori and see how he rallied the troops.

Teams need their leader to fire them up for all 82 games, but some require more pep than others.

It'll be interesting to see how the first half goes and if Portland can keep rolling like it has been.

Avdija on a tear

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija reacts after scoring a basket against the Golden State Warriors. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are Deni Avdija's stat lines for the past three games, all Blazers wins: 31 points, seven assist and three rebounds against Philly; 33 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists against San Antonio; and 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists against Golden State.

That last line against the Warriors still came with Avdija going 0-for-6 from the 3-point line as well.

Needless to say, he's proving once again why he needs to be the offensive engine of this team. And now with a weapon like Damian Lillard at his side, he's proven to be more unstoppable.

New Orleans should have no answer for Avdija, as long as he's up for committing to driving the paint.

Health check

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant greets Memphis Grizzlies coaching staff after a game against the Memphis Grizzlies. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, Lillard has already been ruled out for the game with New Orleans, adding to theme of this article of Portland needing to play up and not play down.

However, the Blazers did put Ja Morant down as questionable for the afternoon tip.

Getting a star back from injury could certainly induce some inspired basketball, especially from Morant himself looking to make up for lost time.

If Morant can return and spell Avdija from some of the physical drives he endures each night, it could lead to not only a win Sunday, but help toward games down the line.