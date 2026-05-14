New Details Emerge on Trail Blazers’ Pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Portland Trail Blazers haven’t had a Most Valuable Player-winning talent wearing their uniforms since 1977-78, and thus, all ears have perked up, as a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes a possibility.

As has been the case throughout much of their franchise’s history, the Blazers should expect to be in the “underdog” role, with numerous teams in contention for Antetokounmpo’s services. A recent report from Sam Quinn of CBS Sports offered insight on what might be on the mind of the Milwaukee Bucks superstar.

Before ranking all 29 teams’ likelihood of landing the 10-time All-Star, Quinn, and The Athletic’s Sam Amick, made note of one that was especially relevant to Rose City.

“Ideally, a team in the Eastern Conference. The Athletic's Sam Amick has reported that Antetokounmpo's preference is believed to be remaining in the East," Amick wrote.

Giannis Unlikely to Be Traded to Blazers

So, that’s the “bad news.”

The good news? Portland can almost check the other three boxes suggested. They are “one Giannis Antetokounmpo away” from being bonafide title contenders. They are also a team capable of sending a package including youthful talent and draft picks simultaneously.

Front offices cannot answer the long-term contract question at this moment, but it’s likely that Antetokounmpo would have plenty to like, in terms of the current roster, and the players who would be pitching to him; think former teammates Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard.

The pessimistic fan would argue that we’ve already seen that combination, and although that is true, the numbers speak for themselves.

Health didn’t always permit, but when the Antetokounmpo-Lillard pairing did take the floor together, they went 73-43 in 116 games together. That extrapolates to a 62.9 win percentage, or a 51-win season, which feels remarkable when considering that a supporting cast in Portland could, hypothetically, be far superior.

Paired with elite shooting, Portland could have everything it needs to join the Western Conference's true elites. It would be a box-checker of every kind for a team with a few to fill.

Quinn’s ranking puts seven teams ahead of the Blazers in the Giannis sweepstakes, with some teams simply having to maneuver through less fog and confusion to get a deal done.

Regardless of how the scenario plays out, Portland’s status as a darkhorse contender offers the potential for 2026 to become a summer worth remembering. With the Bucks establishing the NBA Draft as their preferred deadline for a trade, the Blazers’ front office will be must-watch over the next month and a half.