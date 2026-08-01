Who is John Tonje? Meet Blazers' Latest Two-Way Signee

The Portland Trail Blazers quietly updated their roster after the Las Vegas Summer League by signing shooting guard John Tonje to a two-way contract.

Tonje joins Chris Youngblood and Jayson Kent as the Blazers' two-way players, giving him a chance to star for the Rip City Remix, the franchise's G League affiliate and play for Portland's NBA franchise. The Blazers signed Tonje largely due to his showing at the Las Vegas Summer League with the Boston Celtics.

"Tonje had a strong showing in Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 14.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 45.2 percent from three-point range. Tonje showed off his two-way bulldog athleticism well, displaying a skill set that could translate at the NBA level as long as his outside jumper remains that reliable," Frank Urbina of HoopsHype wrote.

John Tonje Adds to Blazers' Guard Rotation

Tonje was selected with the No. 53 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft by the Utah Jazz. He was ultimately traded to the Boston Celtics for veteran center Chris Boucher ahead of the deadline in February and played in six games this past season as a rookie.

Tonje was worth a flyer for the Jazz as a late second-round pick due to his experience in college.

Tonje entered the league as a 24-year-old with six years of collegiate experience playing for Colorado State, Missouri, and Wisconsin. His age is partially why he was a late-second-round pick, but he has the tools to make it in today's NBA. Tonje is someone that can grind on both ends of the floor, especially on defense.

The shooting is what limited him in college, but his final year at Wisconsin gave him a true chance to make it in the NBA after nearly averaging 20 points per game.

Can Tonje Carve Out a Role With Blazers?

Boston Celtics guard John Tonje shoots during the second half against the Orlando Magic. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers have a history of showing love to their two-way players. Last season, Sidy Cissoko started out on a two-way contract and ultimately was able to turn that opportunity into a spot on the 15-man roster. The Blazers also utilized Caleb Love early and often in his rookie season.

Love appeared in 49 games for the Blazers, one shy of his 50-game limit. With Cissoko also playing frequently for the Blazers, the team could not move both onto the active roster. The Blazers chose Cissoko and sat Love for most of the end of the season.

Part of the reason why the Blazers utilize their two-way players so often is that Damian Lillard occupied a spot on the roster despite being on the sidelines for the entire year with a torn Achilles. Lillard's return to the lineup eliminates that open spot in the rotation, so the team might not be as open to playing their two-way players.

Tonje will have a chance to showcase himself in training camp for the Blazers, but he still has an uphill battle ahead of him to carve out a legitimate role with Portland.