Micah Nori's Plans For Jrue Holiday Reveal Blazers' Stance on Backcourt

The Portland Trail Blazers have a crowded backcourt after trading for Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Morant is the latest point guard to join the mix alongside Damian Lillard, Scoot Henderson and Jrue Holiday on the roster. It remains to be seen what roles each player will have, but new head coach Micah Nori believes Holiday should have a large impact on the team.

“I know a lot of people think that these are going to be chain-reaction trades — and who knows how it is going to go, but Jrue Holiday is a big part of what we’ve got going,” Nori said via The Athletic insider Jason Quick. “And I just want to let him know that I’m going to continue putting him in positions to be successful, and that he’s earned the right to talk to me about what he is comfortable doing.”

Jrue Holiday is Still Important For Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday against the Phoenix Suns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Holiday may be 36 years old, but he still has a lot left in the tank, especially on the defensive end of the floor. The Blazers valued Holiday when they acquired him for Anfernee Simons last offseason and it appears he is still a big part of the recipe of success.

Holiday is scheduled to make $34.8 million before a $37.2 million payday in 2026-27, which comes on a player option that he is likely going to accept. Many assumed Holiday could be the player on his way out when the Blazers acquired Holiday, but Nori's comments suggest that may not be the case.

The veteran point guard might not play as much in the upcoming season as he did last year, but he will still have a big role on and off the floor.

What About Scoot Henderson?

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson warms up before game four of the first round. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Holiday's role in Portland appearing safe, all eyes look towards Henderson, who is entering the final year of his contract.

Henderson came into the league with a lot of promise as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but trading for Holiday and Morant in back-to-back seasons and signing Lillard in free agency is a sign that the Blazers don't believe in their former top selection for the long haul.

Giving four point guards playing time is going to be tricky, which could lead to the Blazers trading Henderson. A team like the Miami Heat could trade for Henderson as they might be in the market for a point guard.

The only issue is the Heat are zapped of their top trade assets after acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks.

It could make sense to keep Henderson and wait until a team shows genuine interest in him, but his future in Portland hangs in the balance now more than ever.