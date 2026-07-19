Whose Minutes Are Most Threatened by the Ja Morant Trade?

The Portland Trail Blazers are creating an interesting lineup for next season after acquiring Ja Morant in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The deal sent Jerami Grant and Kris Murray to the Grizzlies rather than another point guard like Scoot Henderson, creating a logjam between four players that could be starters on a good number of teams in the league. The biggest loser in this whole trade situation is Henderson, who is going into the final year of his rookie deal with less of a chance to make an impact than he previously had.

Scoot Henderson Stripped of Opportunity

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson looks towards a staff member. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ever since the Blazers selected Henderson with the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, there has been a bit of a question mark around him. He was viewed as a top prospect alongside Wembanyama in his draft class, but Portland has not presented as the best place for him.

The Blazers traded Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks just a few months after selecting Henderson, opening the door for him to take over as Portland's new franchise point guard. Henderson had a lot of development needed to transition from playing with G League Ignite to the NBA, and it showed in his first two seasons.

By year three, Henderson was not trusted with the keys to the offense, which is why the team went out and traded for Drew Holiday from the Boston Celtics. Acquiring Holiday roadblocked Henderson from the starting lineup, but a torn hamstring robbed him of most of the season.

Henderson didn't make his 2026 debut until February, limiting him to just 30 games during the regular season. Henderson played some of the best basketball of his career, averaging 14.2 points per game, mostly off the bench. The Blazers felt comfortable enough to move him into the starting lineup for their first-round playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs. Henderson had his ups and downs, but the Blazers were ultimately eliminated in five games, and the team responded by trading for Morant.

With Morant in the fold, Lillard back in Portland and healthy to play, and Holiday still sticking around, it's really hard for Henderson to emerge as the franchise point guard. He was once thought of as the one who might be the final nail in the coffin for his future with the team.

Portland should look for trades between now and the start of the year, not only for Henderson's sake but to at least try to get more balance on the roster. The Blazers have a strong backcourt, but they need a wing that can be strong on the defensive end and make up for some of the team's height problems at the guard spots.

It remains to be seen if general manager Joe Cronin and the front office will entertain such deals, but it is probably a thought that has crossed their minds once or twice this offseason.