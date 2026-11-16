NBA Power Rankings Roundup: Blazers Surging Amidst Win Streak

The Portland Trail Blazers find themselves at 9-3 through 12 games, which is a good sign of what's to come.

The team is currently on a six-game road trip that will test them and determine how strong this group really is. Still, NBA power rankings across the internet suggest that Portland is among the top contenders in the Western Conference.

The Athletic

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard controls the ball while being defended by Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week: 11 | This Week: 7

"The depth is being tested in a major way, but the Trail Blazers continue to believe. Back-to-back wins against the Thunder and a road win at Sacramento, and Damian Lillard continues to eat from 3s and free throws, where 73.3 percent of his points come from this season. For perspective, 60.7 percent of Lillard’s overall career points come from 3s and free throws," Law Murray wrote.

NBC Sports

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Micah Nori calls a play against the Sacramento Kings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week: 11 | This Week: 8

"Portland has the best clutch net rating in the league at +55.3. This is some small sample size theater, the Trail Blazers have played in just five clutch games (inside 5 points in the final five minutes), but it doesn’t feel like a coincidence that Damian Lillard returns and the Trail Blazers are winning close games," Kurt Helin wrote.

Bleacher Report

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija grabs a rebound against the Sacramento Kings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week: 9 | This Week: 9

"We're roughly a seventh of the way into the Portland Trail Blazers' 2026-27 campaign, and they're still in the top four in the West with a roster that looks brilliantly tailored to the strengths of its top two players. Deni Avdija and Damian Lillard, first of all, complement each other well. The former's slashing is pulling defenses away from Lillard. Lillard's shooting is making Avdija's driving lanes more accessible," Andy Bailey wrote.

Takeaways

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan reacts after making a three-point shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers are consistently viewed as a top-10 team in the league, and that is a very accurate representation of how the season has gone for them so far. They are one of 16 teams in the league with a win percentage above .750, and that warrants strong consideration in the contender conversation.

They don't have the sustained success that teams like the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have, but their play so far this season has resembled that of one of the best teams in the league.

The longer the Blazers play like this, the more respect they will gain around the league. Still, their lack of playoff performance as a unit will likely always leave them on the outside looking in compared to other contenders. Ultimately, the only way to prove themselves is to win in the playoffs, but that opportunity won't come for several months.

For now, the Blazers need to keep taking things one game at a time and slowly improve as the season progresses. If they can run their own race, they should be viewed as a tough team to take down when the games start to truly count.