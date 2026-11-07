2 Winners, 2 Losers in Blazers Loss vs. Luka Doncic, Lakers

The Portland Trail Blazers are back in the loss column after falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in their first NBA Cup game of the season, by a score of 124-118.

The Blazers led by as much as 16 points in the first half, but the Lakers were able to storm back thanks to a Herculean performance from Luka Doncic, who appears to be the league MVP through the first two weeks of the season.

Here's a look at the winners and losers for the matchup.

Winner: Deni Avdija

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija shoots against the Los Angeles Lakers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deni Avdija flirted with a triple-double in this game, recording 22 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds. He was a big presence for the Blazers on the offensive end of the floor and also drew many fouls throughout the evening, making 9 of 14 shots from the free throw line.

His five free-throw misses and eight turnovers hampered what would have been a stellar performance, but overall, the Blazers would not have been close in the end without him tonight.

Winner: Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard moves to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Damian Lillard was the Blazers' leading scorer in the contest, and he also made four triples for the team. Having Lillard back is such a calming presence for the Blazers, and that is what gives them the edge this year compared to last season.

They didn't have that offensive veteran leadership that they have this year, which is a big reason why they are competing against some of the best teams in the league at this point in the season.

Loser: Scoot Henderson

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Matisse Thybulle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scoot Henderson looks like a shell of himself in the first part of the season. He is struggling to figure out his role next to Lillard, and that is becoming an issue. His 5 turnovers compared to his 0 assists is an issue, and he likely won't be starting much down the line if he's going to only take 2 shots in a game and miss both of them.

Simply put, he's a liability for the Blazers at the moment, and it's unfortunate given how much he has grown over the last couple of months.

Loser: Donovan Clingan

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan plays for the rebound against Los Angeles Lakers center Walker Kessler. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Donovan Clingan was dealing with foul trouble throughout this one, which limited him to just 28 minutes, less than what he is capable of. Clingan still had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, but he is likely not smiling a whole lot on the flight back home to Portland.

The Blazers are back in action tomorrow night as they take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in a rematch of last year's playoff series. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.