2 Winners, 2 Losers in Blazers Loss vs. Luka Doncic, Lakers
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The Portland Trail Blazers are back in the loss column after falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in their first NBA Cup game of the season, by a score of 124-118.
The Blazers led by as much as 16 points in the first half, but the Lakers were able to storm back thanks to a Herculean performance from Luka Doncic, who appears to be the league MVP through the first two weeks of the season.
Here's a look at the winners and losers for the matchup.
Winner: Deni Avdija
Deni Avdija flirted with a triple-double in this game, recording 22 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds. He was a big presence for the Blazers on the offensive end of the floor and also drew many fouls throughout the evening, making 9 of 14 shots from the free throw line.
His five free-throw misses and eight turnovers hampered what would have been a stellar performance, but overall, the Blazers would not have been close in the end without him tonight.
Winner: Damian Lillard
Damian Lillard was the Blazers' leading scorer in the contest, and he also made four triples for the team. Having Lillard back is such a calming presence for the Blazers, and that is what gives them the edge this year compared to last season.
They didn't have that offensive veteran leadership that they have this year, which is a big reason why they are competing against some of the best teams in the league at this point in the season.
Loser: Scoot Henderson
Scoot Henderson looks like a shell of himself in the first part of the season. He is struggling to figure out his role next to Lillard, and that is becoming an issue. His 5 turnovers compared to his 0 assists is an issue, and he likely won't be starting much down the line if he's going to only take 2 shots in a game and miss both of them.
Simply put, he's a liability for the Blazers at the moment, and it's unfortunate given how much he has grown over the last couple of months.
Loser: Donovan Clingan
Donovan Clingan was dealing with foul trouble throughout this one, which limited him to just 28 minutes, less than what he is capable of. Clingan still had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, but he is likely not smiling a whole lot on the flight back home to Portland.
The Blazers are back in action tomorrow night as they take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in a rematch of last year's playoff series. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.
Jeremy Brener is the publisher for Portland Trail Blazers On SI. He previously served as an editor and writer for Blazer's Edge for three years. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.Follow JeremyBrener