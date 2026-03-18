What Blazers Need to Overtake Clippers, Warriors in Standings

The Portland Trail Blazers find themselves in a tight race when it comes to positioning for the Western Conference Play-In tournament.

The Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Golden State Warriors are all within a game and a half of each other for the No. 8 seed, which would give a significant advantage over No. 9 and 10. Each placement matters in the Play-In Tournament, which means every game is paramount for each team's success. Here's a look at where each team is in the standings:

Los Angeles Clippers: 34-34

LA Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. dunks the ball against the San Antonio Spurs. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Clippers have won seven of their last 10 games, but that includes back-to-back losses against the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs. The loss against the Kings came on the second night of a back-to-back, but it still is not ideal to drop a game against the worst team in the league at this point in the season. With 14 games to go, the Clippers are in the driver's seat, but they are vulnerable.

Out of the Clippers' final 14 games, half of them come against lottery teams. They also face the Blazers twice in the final two weeks of the season, and they finish the year hosting the Warriors, so it's very possible that the season comes down to those contests.

Golden State Warriors: 33-35

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green on the court against the Washington Wizards. | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

While the Clippers have won 7 of 10, the Warriors have lost 7 of 10, and they find themselves potentially falling to the 10th seed. They are on the road for the next three games against three powerhouses in the Eastern Conference: the Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, and Atlanta Hawks, who have won their last 10 games.

The Warriors will have a chance to make up those games, potentially with contests against the Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, and Sacramento Kings (x2) later in the season.

Portland Trail Blazers: 33-36

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija shoots the ball as Brooklyn Nets guard Ochai Agbaji defends. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With a combined winning percentage of .431, the Blazers have the easiest schedule in the league over the final 13 games of the season. This includes games against the Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks.

Wins in all six of those contests would get the Blazers to 39 wins, but they would likely need a few more to move up in the standings. If they were to get a win or two against the Clippers, it would likely allow them to leapfrog their rival in the standings.