5 Blazers Land on Injury Report Ahead of Suns Game Tuesday

The Portland Trail Blazers could be missing up to five players for their showdown against another surprisingly frisky Western Conference club on Tuesday night.

Per the Trail Blazers' official PR team, four Portland players have already been ruled out.

INJURY REPORT 11/18 vs. PHX:



OUT:

Scoot Henderson (L Hamstring Tear)

Damian Lillard (L Achilles Tendon)

Matisse Thybulle (L Thumb Ligament Tear)

Blake Wesley (R Foot Fracture)



DOUBTFUL

Jrue Holiday (R Calf Soreness) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) November 18, 2025

Point guard Scoot Henderson has missed every game of the team's season so far as he recovers from a torn left hamstring. He'll miss another one tonight. Two-time All-Defensive Team swingman Matisse Thybulle continuess to recuperate from a left thumb ligament tear. Thybulle, who was available for just 15 games last year, has suited up for a scant four contests in 2025-26.

Newly signed guard Blake Wesley is out indefinitely with a right foot fracture. Nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard has already ruled himself out for the entire 2025-26 season as he recovers from the left Achilles tendon rupture he suffered during the playoffs last summer, while still with the Milwaukee Bucks.

When the 6-foot-2 Weber State product was waived by Milwaukee general manager Jon Horst, Lillard quickly inked a three-year, $41.6 million deal with Portland. The contract has a player option for 2027-28. With Lillard sitting out this season, he'll essentially get one "audition" year in 2026-27, after which he could opt out of his current deal.

All of these long-term absences had been expected against Phoenix.

But the most frustrating one is the newest addition to the list, two-time All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday.

Holiday's Bounceback Season

The six-time All-Defensive Teamer has been terrific during his inaugural season of calling the Moda Center home. Across 12 healthy contests, the 6-foot-4 UCLA product has been averaging 16.7 points on .446/.365/.840 shooting splits, 8.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 steals a night.

Portland, currently 6-7 after a 138-133 loss to the Dallas Mavericks sans Holiday, finds itself just 1.5 games behind the No. 8-seeded Suns (8-6) at this stage of the early season.

According to the league's latest injury report, the Suns will be without two key wings: starting shooting guard Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) and sharpshooting swingman Grayson Allen (right quadriceps contusion). Two-way signing Koby Brea is putting in work with Phoenix's NBAG affiliate, the Valley Suns.

