Blazers Announce Troubling Injury Updates on Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson

The Portland Trail Blazers have revealed a pair of troubling health updates on two key guards.

Portland has been grappling with major health woes of late. A whopping six Trail Blazers sat out the club's last tilt, a Friday NBA Cup road matchup against a far-healthier Golden State Warriors squad.

According to a pregame league injury report, the club's starting backcourt of point guard Jrue Holiday (strained right calf) and shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (right calf strain), plus All-Defensive Team backup wing Matisse Thybulle (left thumb ligament tear recovery), guard Blake Wesley (right foot stress fracture surgery recovery) all joined nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard. Lillard, of course, remains out for the year as he recuperates from a left Achilles tendon rupture suffered during last spring's playoffs, while he was with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Holiday is a recent addition to the Trail Blazers' injury report, while Henderson has missed all 16 of the team's games so far.

Portland took to its official X account to make a frustrating projection for both guards' respective recovery timelines.

INJURY UPDATE:



Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson continues to progress through the current phase of his rehabilitation for a left hamstring injury. He will be re-evaluated in 2–4 weeks, based on his clinical progress. His status will be updated as appropriate.… pic.twitter.com/QTPyBI7aUY — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 22, 2025

The Trail Blazers revealed that Henderson's recovery from his lingering left hamstring injury is continuing apace, but notes that the team's medical staff intends to reassess him in two-to-four weeks.

That does not mean he'll play in two-to-four weeks, just that he might, and that at the very least his progress will be updated at that point.

Latest on Jrue Holiday

Holiday, meanwhile, is set to have his right calf strain appraised again in the next one-to-two weeks. In the meantime, interim Trail Blazers head coach Tiago Splitter is starting point guard Sidy Cissoko for Holiday.

Splitter has also opted to insert reserve forward Jerami Grant into his first five in the absence of Sharpe, shifting star forward Deni Avdija to the starting two-guard role.

Holiday, 35, was acquired from the Boston Celtics in a straight-up deal for Anfernee Simons (i.e. no additional players or draft picks) over the summer. The 6-foot-4 UCLA product, a six-time All-Defensive Teamer, has been looking more like his 2023-24 self than his 2024-25 iteration. Through 12 healthy games, Holiday has been averaging 16.7 points on .446/.365/.840 shooting splits, 8.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists a night.

