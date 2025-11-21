8 Trail Blazers Land on Injury Report Ahead of Warriors NBA Cup Game

The Portland Trail Blazers are hovering around Indiana Pacers territory with an ominously growing injury list.

Portland got off to a hot season start, even amid some bizarre offcourt drama (head coach Chauncey Billups was indicted by the FBI after just one game for his involvement in fixed mafia poker games, and has been banished from the league as the investigation continues).

But these escalating health issues threaten to derail what had been one of the happy surprise narratives of the Western Conference. Portland has dropped its last four straight games, and has won just three of its last 10. The Trail Blazers have slumped to the West's No. 9 seed at 6-9 on the year.

Per the Trail Blazers' official public relations X account, at least four Portland players have already been ruled out of a Friday night NBA Cup road clash against the Golden State Warriors, who are now right ahead of them as the West's No. 8 seed with a 9-8 record — thanks to their own two-game losing streak.

Point guard Scoot Henderson will miss his 16th straight game of Portland's season as he recovers from a left hamstring tear. Nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, who rejoined the team that drafted him this summer after being stretched and waived by the Milwaukee Bucks, has already announced that he will miss all of 2025-26 recovering from his left Achilles tendon tear.

(2/2):



QUESTIONABLE

Jrue Holiday (R Calf Strain)

Shaedon Sharpe (R Calf Strain)

Robert Williams III (L Knee Injury Management)



PROBABLE

Jerami Grant (Illness)

Six-time All-Defensive Team starting point guard Jrue Holiday (right calf strain), recently-extended starting shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (right calf strain) and former All-Defensive Second Team center Robert Williams III (left knee injury management) are all questionable to suit up.

Sixth man forward Jerami Grant, who's been a revelation in his new role, is probable to play through a lingering illness.

Two-time All-Defensive Team swingman Matisse Thybulle remains on the shelf recovering from a torn left thumb. Another free agent signing, Blake Wesley, fractured his right foot recently and remains out indefinitely.

According to the league's latest injury report, Golden State will be without pricey, embattled power forward Jonathan Kuminga due to bilateral patellar tendonitis in his knee, while re-signed guard De'Anthony Melton continues to be on the mend frmo a left ACL surgery.

