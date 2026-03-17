Anthony Edwards Injury Provides Relief to Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are in the first half of their road trip, but they are keeping in mind that they will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at some point in the near future.

However, the Blazers' game plan for the Wolves has changed with news that Anthony Edwards will be on the sidelines with an injury, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.

"Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards will be re-evaluated in 1 to 2 weeks due to right knee inflammation," Charania tweeted.

Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards will be re-evaluated in 1 to 2 weeks due to right knee inflammation. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2026

Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards Out vs. Trail Blazers

Edwards is averaging 29.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game so far this season for the Wolves. It is the highest scoring average of his six-year career, and he made the All-Star team for the fourth straight year.

Edwards has also been particularly dominant against the Blazers, having played 19 games against them over the years. In those contests, Edwards is averaging 27.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

The only teams Edwards has a higher scoring average against are the Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards, both of whom have been mostly rebuilding teams since he entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

So far this season, Edwards has led the Wolves to three victories against the Blazers. Back in the season opener in October, he had 41 points in the Moda Center as the Wolves won 118-114. He also had another brilliant showing in the team's most recent meeting in Portland, scoring 34 points as the Wolves won by three points. While he didn't post dominant numbers the last time they were at the Target Center, he still had 14 points in a 133-109 blowout victory.

Just because Edwards won't be on the floor for the Wolves against the Blazers does not mean that it will be an easy game for Portland. They have several players that can step up to the plate in his absence, and this should still be a big challenge for the Blazers to overcome.

That being said, if the Blazers can take advantage of Edwards being out, it would go a long way towards helping them as they try and earn a higher spot in the standings ahead of the Play-In tournament.

The Blazers will host the Wolves on Friday at 5 p.m. PT inside the Target Center in Minneapolis. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.