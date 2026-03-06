How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Kevin Durant's Rockets, Injury Report, Preview
The Portland Trail Blazers are concluding their five-game road trip as they head to the Lone Star State to take on the Houston Rockets.
The Blazers are looking for a winning record on the road trip, which has lasted over a week after arriving in the Windy City last Wednesday. They are also looking for a winning record over the Rockets this season after beating them twice back at the Moda Center in January. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets Game Details
• Matchup: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets
• Date: Friday, March 6
• Kickoff Time: 5:00 PM PST
• Location: Toyota Center | Houston, Texas
What channel is Trail Blazers vs. Rockets on?
Trail Blazers vs. Rockets will air on the Rip City Television Network.
How to stream Trail Blazers vs. Rockets live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NBA App
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
Radio and live audio
• Rip City Radio 620 Portland
• Portland Trail Blazers Radio Network
• SiriusXM NBA Radio
Trail Blazers injury report
• PG Damian Lillard (OUT - Achilles)
• SG Caleb Love (OUT - G League two-way)
• SF Deni Avdija (QUESTIONABLE - back)
• SG Shaedon Sharpe (OUT - calf)
Rockets injury report
• PG Fred VanVleet (OUT - knee)
• C Steven Adams (OUT - ankle)
• PF Jae'Sean Tate (OUT - knee)
• PF Jabari Smith Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
• SF Dorian Finney-Smith (OUT - ankle)
Trail Blazers vs. Rockets preview
The Blazers are looking forward to heading home, but they want to make sure they are heading back to Portland on a happy flight. They can do that against the Rockets in the fifth and final game on the trip.
The Blazers have some advantages over the Rockets, specifically when it comes to rest. The Rockets are fresh off of a tough matchup against the Golden State Warriors last night, so they are playing on the second night of a back-to-back.
On top of that, Blazers acting head coach Tiago Splitter spent the 2023-24 season on Ime Udoka's staff with the Rockets, so he knows the personnel extremely well. That should help the Blazers with their game plan, but they still have to execute it well because the Rockets are one of the best teams in the NBA and they will be hungry for another win.
