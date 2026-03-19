Donovan Clingan Among Three Stars From Blazers vs. Pacers

The Portland Trail Blazers are still in the win column after beating the Indiana Pacers by a score of 127-119.

In the victory, Donovan Clingan was electric for the Blazers. He is among one of the three big stars for the team in the game against the Pacers.

Donovan Clingan

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan rebounds the ball as Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Slawson defends. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Clingan dropped a career-high 28 points to go with his 13 rebounds for a double-double. Clingan was dominant in the paint as the team scored 54 of its points in the key. He also added two blocks to his box score, and he showcased the growth that he has been undergoing all season long.

This is the version of Clingan the Blazers had hoped it would get when they drafted him. As a No. 7 overall pick, Clingan is a huge part of the team's rebuild. The Blazers view him as an important piece to the puzzle, especially if he figures out how to play like this more consistently.

Lately, Clingan has found himself in foul trouble, which has limited his overall game. However, when he can defend without fouling, he emerges as one of the focal points for the Blazers, who need him to take a leap into stardom as a 22-year-old with a very high ceiling.

Deni Avdija

The Blazers also do not win this game without Deni Avdija, who scored 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. It was the best scoring performance for Avdija since Jan. 7 against the Houston Rockets, where he had 41 points. It looks like Avdija has fully recovered from the back injury that held him out for chunks of January, February and early March.

The Blazers need Avdija to be a true number one option, and the fact that he has moved into this role is incredibly important for the team's success.

Jrue Holiday

While Holiday did not have the greatest game, he showed up when it mattered most. His 3-pointer to put the game out of reach in the final possessions was his fourth of the game, which fills a massive need for the Blazers.

Holiday may not be the best player on the court for the Blazers, but his veteran experience will carry in the final portion of the season and playoffs. The Blazers need to rely on him for settling the team down and making plays when the lights are shining brightest, which is exactly what he did against the Pacers.