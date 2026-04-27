Can the Blazers Stun the Spurs? The Reality of Portland's 3-1 Deficit
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The Portland Trail Blazers find themselves in a precarious position, trailing 3-1 in their first-round series against the San Antonio Spurs after a crushing fourth-quarter collapse in Game 4.
While the spirit of Rip City remains, a look at NBA history reveals that the Blazers are staring down a statistical mountain that few have ever climbed.
The 3-1 Deficit: A Statistical Death Sentence?
Coming back from a 3-1 deficit is one of the rarest feats in professional sports. According to historical playoff data, teams trailing 3-1 in a best-of-seven series have recovered to win just 4.4 percent of the time.
- In the history of the NBA playoffs, hundreds of teams have faced this exact deficit. Only 13 teams have ever successfully rallied to win the series.
- For the Blazers to survive, they must win three consecutive games against the Spurs, who have already proven their worth by reclaiming the series lead even without Victor Wembanyama in Game 3 when he was in the league's concussion protocol.
Here's a look at the 13 teams that have beaten the odds in a 3-1 deficit:
Winning Team
Losing Team
Year
Denver Nuggets
Los Angeles Clippers
2020
Denver Nuggets
Utah Jazz
2020
Cleveland Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors
2016
Golden State Warriors
Oklahoma City Thunder
2016
Houston Rockets
Los Angeles Clippers
2015
Phoenix Suns
Los Angeles Lakers
2006
Detroit Pistons
Orlando Magic
2003
Miami Heat
New York Knicks
1997
Houston Rockets
Phoenix Suns
1995
Boston Celtics
Philadelphia 76ers
1981
Washington Bullets
San Antonio Spurs
1979
Los Angeles Lakers
Phoenix Suns
1970
Boston Celtics
Philadelphia 76ers
1968
Why This Series Feels Different
The Blazers entered this postseason with momentum, fueled by Deni Avdija’s All-Star caliber play and the tactical leadership of interim coach Tiago Splitter. However, the Spurs, bolstered by the 2024-25 Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle and the looming presence of Victor Wembanyama, have exploited the Blazers' late-game inconsistencies.
The Game 4 loss was particularly demoralizing. Despite holding a lead, a stagnation in the fourth quarter allowed San Antonio to push Portland to the brink of elimination. In a 3-1 scenario, the margin for error effectively disappears. One more cold shooting night or defensive lapse will end Portland's first playoff run since 2021.
Can the Blazers Pull It Off?
To pull off the miracle, Portland needs to find unconventional edges where others see only defeat. This includes:
- Portland's path forward depends on getting Avdija back into the dominant form that secured their playoff berth.
- The Blazers must find a way to neutralize the Spurs' backcourt depth, particularly Castle’s ability to collapse the defense.
- With the series shifting back and forth, taking advantage of home court in a potential Game 6 will be non-negotiable.
In order to get to Game 6, the Blazers have to play a flawless Game 5 in a hostile environment on the road. They need to channel the energy they had in Game 2 when they came back to win in order to do the same again and keep their season alive.
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Jeremy Brener is the publisher for Portland Trail Blazers On SI. He previously served as an editor and writer for Blazer's Edge for three years. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.Follow JeremyBrener