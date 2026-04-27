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Can the Blazers Stun the Spurs? The Reality of Portland's 3-1 Deficit

The Blazers trail the Spurs 3-1 after a collapse in Game 4, so Portland must find an edge to join the elite group of teams that have survived this deficit.
Jeremy Brener|
Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija looks to pass the ball against San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox
Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija looks to pass the ball against San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

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Portland Trail BlazersSan Antonio Spurs

The Portland Trail Blazers find themselves in a precarious position, trailing 3-1 in their first-round series against the San Antonio Spurs after a crushing fourth-quarter collapse in Game 4.

While the spirit of Rip City remains, a look at NBA history reveals that the Blazers are staring down a statistical mountain that few have ever climbed.

The 3-1 Deficit: A Statistical Death Sentence?

San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe
San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Coming back from a 3-1 deficit is one of the rarest feats in professional sports. According to historical playoff data, teams trailing 3-1 in a best-of-seven series have recovered to win just 4.4 percent of the time.

  • In the history of the NBA playoffs, hundreds of teams have faced this exact deficit. Only 13 teams have ever successfully rallied to win the series.
  • For the Blazers to survive, they must win three consecutive games against the Spurs, who have already proven their worth by reclaiming the series lead even without Victor Wembanyama in Game 3 when he was in the league's concussion protocol.

Here's a look at the 13 teams that have beaten the odds in a 3-1 deficit:

Winning Team

Losing Team

Year

Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Clippers

2020

Denver Nuggets

Utah Jazz

2020

Cleveland Cavaliers

Golden State Warriors

2016

Golden State Warriors

Oklahoma City Thunder

2016

Houston Rockets

Los Angeles Clippers

2015

Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Lakers

2006

Detroit Pistons

Orlando Magic

2003

Miami Heat

New York Knicks

1997

Houston Rockets

Phoenix Suns

1995

Boston Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers

1981

Washington Bullets

San Antonio Spurs

1979

Los Angeles Lakers

Phoenix Suns

1970

Boston Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers

1968

Why This Series Feels Different

San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper dribbles the ball against Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson
San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper dribbles the ball against Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Blazers entered this postseason with momentum, fueled by Deni Avdija’s All-Star caliber play and the tactical leadership of interim coach Tiago Splitter. However, the Spurs, bolstered by the 2024-25 Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle and the looming presence of Victor Wembanyama, have exploited the Blazers' late-game inconsistencies.

The Game 4 loss was particularly demoralizing. Despite holding a lead, a stagnation in the fourth quarter allowed San Antonio to push Portland to the brink of elimination. In a 3-1 scenario, the margin for error effectively disappears. One more cold shooting night or defensive lapse will end Portland's first playoff run since 2021.

Can the Blazers Pull It Off?

San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox drives to the basket during the second half
San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox drives to the basket during the second half. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

To pull off the miracle, Portland needs to find unconventional edges where others see only defeat. This includes:

  • Portland's path forward depends on getting Avdija back into the dominant form that secured their playoff berth.
  • The Blazers must find a way to neutralize the Spurs' backcourt depth, particularly Castle’s ability to collapse the defense.
  • With the series shifting back and forth, taking advantage of home court in a potential Game 6 will be non-negotiable.

In order to get to Game 6, the Blazers have to play a flawless Game 5 in a hostile environment on the road. They need to channel the energy they had in Game 2 when they came back to win in order to do the same again and keep their season alive.

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Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is the publisher for Portland Trail Blazers On SI. He previously served as an editor and writer for Blazer's Edge for three years. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

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