Five Big Stats From Blazers Disappointing Loss vs. 76ers

The Portland Trail Blazers are frustrated after losing 109-103 against the Philadelphia 76ers inside Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Here's a look at five numbers that stood out from the box score.

14 - Blazers' games left this season

With the loss, the Blazers are now 32-36 on the season. They only have 14 games left on the schedule while they sit in tenth place in the Western Conference standings.

It's becoming very clear that the Blazers will be in the Play-In Tournament, but there is reason to fight hard between now and then to try and secure a higher placement in the standings. Every game represents an opportunity to get better, and the Blazers need to take advantage.

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan grabs the rebound against Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

17 - Blazers' 3-point makes

The Blazers aren't a great 3-point shooting team, but that was part of their game plan against the 76ers. Out of their 92 field goal attempts, 53 came from beyond the arc, and the team made 17 of those. On the contrary, the 76ers only made seven, which gave them a big edge in that department. However, they struggled in defending the 76ers from inside the arc.

19 - Blazers' turnovers

The Blazers also did not do a good job in taking care of the basketball, committing 19 turnovers throughout the game. The 76ers had active hands on defense, which forced them to create 13 steals.

25 - Deni Avdija's points

Deni Avdija scored 25 points, marking his best offensive performance since the All-Star game. Avdija has been dealing with a back injury in recent weeks, but it appears it is not bothering him as much as it was before, as he played 38 minutes during the game against the 76ers.

Getting Avdija as close to 100 percent as possible is key for the Blazers as they need him for the Play-In tournament and postseason, should the team be fortunate enough to get there.

60 - 76ers' points in the paint

While the Blazers had nine blocks during the game, they did not do a good job in protecting the paint. The Sixers scored 60 of their 109 points in the paint, which is ultimately where the game was won for them.

The Sixers did not have Joel Embiid or Tyrese Maxey, but they managed to find other outlets of offense in their driving guards. The Blazers simply didn't have the defense to combat it, and it cost them dearly.