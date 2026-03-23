Five Burning Questions Before Nets vs. Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are making their way back to the Moda Center for the start of a four-game homestand. The first opponent in that stretch is the Brooklyn Nets, whom they beat last week at the Barclays Center.

With the game inching closer, we spoke with Brooklyn Nets On SI contributor Colin Simmons to learn more about what Brooklyn has been up to for the past week.

1. What was your biggest takeaway from the Blazers vs. Nets matchup last week?

My biggest takeaway from the first edition of Blazers-Nets was how outmatched Brooklyn's starting five was. It was outscored 73-33 by Portland's starters and shot a combined 13-for-42 from the field. The Blazers' size advantage was especially apparent whenever the Nets guards tried to get anything going in the lane.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson shoots the ball as Brooklyn Nets guard Tyson Etienne defends. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

2. What adjustment do the Nets need to make this time around?

The key for Brooklyn to make this game more competitive lies in its defense and the rookies' hands. The offense has flat-out not been there, scoring below 100 points in their last five games (update pending game today), so the only option is setting the tone on defense. The Nets may not have the size to match up with Portland, but their athleticism is where they can capitalize by forcing turnovers. Then the rookies need to step up. Brooklyn's offense has been poor because its starting trio of Nolan Traoré, Drake Powell and Danny Wolf has been extremely inefficient of late. They can't let the Blazers' defense speed them up and force bad shots.

3. With March Madness underway, which top prospect do you like for the Nets?

Given the Nets' current rebuild timeline, they can afford to draft the best available talent rather than drafting based on need. If they can lock down a top-three pick, eyes have to dart towards Duke's Cameron Boozer immediately. Brooklyn went guard-heavy in 2025 and has been running a solid front-court duo of Nic Claxton and Noah Clowney. Boozer projects as a four in the NBA, but it's his playmaking skill set that fits the identity that head coach Jordi Fernandez is trying to build.

4. If the Nets were to beat the Blazers, what would be the reason why?

The Nets' best shot at beating the Blazers is through better offensive play from their starters. They didn't let a single player beat them, but seven Portland players scored in double figures. Brooklyn's bench has been picking up the slack, but the first five are due for a string of commendable games. Traoré has a tough matchup with Jrue Holiday, but Claxton and Wolf are capable of leading the offense.

5. What’s your prediction for the game?

My prediction for the game is a Portland win, 118-112. The Nets will put up consistent offense for three quarters of the game, but will have a single quarter that drags them down. The Blazers will take advantage of Brooklyn's defense again and get to the line a fair amount, despite solid defense elsewhere. Portland has too many scoring threats for the Nets to handle, and that will show in the clutch.